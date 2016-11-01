SOME OF THAT TV MONEY SHOULD BE PAID TO TALLEY

LEIGH STEINBERG couldn't help from laughing. Can you blame him? After months and months of dealing with the NFL owners and listening to their predictions of impending financial doom, the guy has earned the right to laugh.

From the outset, Steinberg was dubious about the owners' tales of woe. You learn to be suspicious when you deal with ownership on a regular basis. All along, they insisted TV money would go down in the next negotiations. And all along, football's reigning "super agent" told anyone who would listen that he'd believe it when he saw it.

He was right, of course. What do you know, the money didn't go down at all! It went up. Thanks to the extreme generosity of the Fox network and the pathetic groveling of the other networks, the next four-year package will pour about $4.42 billion into the NFL's swelling coffers. That's roughly a 20 percent increase over the existing deal.

Some technical issues still need to be resolved, but you don't need a master's degree to calculate that NFL teams will have a lot more money to pay for players. The salary cap figures to be about $5 million higher than fretful owners and GMs wanted us all to believe.

This is horrible news for CBS, which will be without the NFL for the first time in nearly four decades. But it's happy news for just about everyone else, including fans of the team that lost the last three Super Bowls.

"This is outstanding news for teams like the Bills," Steinberg said by phone Tuesday. "The cap was going to mean an unraveling of the dynasty-type teams in the NFL. It was a penalty on the teams with superior scouting and player development, like the Bills, depriving them of the fruits of their labor."

Granted, the new TV deal won't solve all the Bills' financial problems. They will still have trouble signing all their free agents while remaining under the salary cap, which should be about $35 million. But it will allow them more room to maneuver.

General manager John Butler has a lot of players to worry about, including Howard Ballard, Steve Tasker, Jim Ritcher, Chris Mohr and Nate Odomes. But his first order of business should be to take care of veteran linebacker Darryl Talley, whose contract for $1 million in average salary expires at the end of the season.

Under the owners' gloomy scenario, it was hard to imagine Talley coming back to the Bills. He's 33 years old. He wants his salary brought in line with the top 10 linebackers in the league, which would mean $2.4 million. With so many younger players to pay, how could Ralph Wilson have thrown that kind of money at a guy near the end of his career?

But the new TV deal changes all that. It gives the Bills more resources to accommodate Talley, the best linebacker on the team during its glorious six-year run. In his 11 years, he has never missed a game. He has now played in a team-record 190 straight, counting the playoffs. And he has never been paid what he is worth.

If it complicates other free-agent signings, well, so be it. Talley has spent most of his career waiting in line. Playing alongside so many stars has brought him fame and three trips to the Super Bowl. But it has also left him consistently behind the curve. He has never made close to Cornelius Bennett's money, though he's been more consistent.

So what if he's 33? I didn't hear anyone complaining about his age when he stripped the Dolphins' Keith Jackson last Sunday. The NBC announcers weren't discussing his age when they showed his face at the end of the game, exultant on the sidelines. His age didn't stop him from willing his teammates to victory in the greatest NFL comeback ever last January.

The Bills owe it to Talley to let him finish his career here. They owe it to the fans, too, who have come to see him as an essentially "Buffalo" sort of player, a blue-collar player

who shows up every week and puts every ounce of himself into the game.

Talley and his agent, Hamburg attorney Joe Shaw, have been meeting with Butler this week. They have more bargaining power now. If Butler's hands were tied by the myth of declining TV revenue, they're loosened now. Until Thursday afternoon, they can still apply money toward the 1993 books and not have it count toward next year's cap.

The Bills should get it done now. Give Talley a two-year deal for, say, $4.25 million. Front-load $625,000 of it, and pay him $1.8 million each of the next two seasons. Is that so much to pay the emotional leader and most consistent defender on a team that has been to three straight Super Bowls?

"I think there's some of that on the table already," Shaw said Tuesday. "I don't think the definition of Darryl has been a problem. I think they're cognizant of his generalship of the defense. That's pretty evident to everyone."

It's evident to any semi-conscious Bills fan. It should also be evident to other NFL teams. Surely, there are GMs who feel a player of Talley's talent and leadership could put them over the top. With this new TV money, wouldn't they be more inclined to invest in an older player who knows what it takes to win? "The answer is yes," Steinberg said.

So the Bills have even more incentive to sign Talley now. They shouldn't take a chance on him testing the market. He doesn't want to leave, but he'll go for the money if he's given no choice. That would be regrettable, because more than any player he exemplifies the spirit of this era. He should be on the Wall of Fame someday.

When he leaves, something vital and intangible will leave town with him. Don't let it happen. Pay the guy. Now.