METRO BUS WINTER SCHEDULE WILL GO INTO EFFECT SUNDAY

Although winter started at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Bus will officially start "winter" Sunday when its winter schedule goes into effect.

All of the current bus schedules, last changed in September, will remain in effect, except for Routes 1 (William); 2 (Clinton); 3 (Grant); 12 (Utica); 17 (Kensington Suburban); 34 (Niagara Falls Boulevard); and 70 (East Aurora).

A new express route to Lancaster, No. 73, will be added. For details on routes, call 855-7211. TDD users may dial 855-7650 to be connected to a visual terminal.