LET'S PAY CHILD-CARE WORKERS APPROPRIATELY

I was dismayed to read the article in the Dec. 12 Lifestyle section regarding low wages for child-care workers.

I work in a predominantly female profession, nursing, which is much more economically rewarding than day care. In order for me to use my talents to care for critically ill children in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital, I must rely on equally talented women to care for my children in a day-care center.

My older children attend school and are taught primarily by women who also have children who must be cared for while they do a most important job in our society.

Clearly, the ripple effect of poor quality, unavailable or unaffordable day care has an enormous effect on every family in this country, whether they use day care or not.

Although child care is considered a women's issue, the health and well-being of our children should be a concern of every citizen.

At a recent conference in Washington, D.C., for health-care workers concerned with early childhood, I heard Hillary Rodham Clinton speak about guaranteeing health care for all of America's children. Quality child care for our children is just as essential for healthy growth and development as an immunization program or access to quality medical services.

We must insist that our representatives support efforts to strengthen the economic feasibility of quality child care for families that need it.

SUSAN M. PFALZER

Amherst