FLORIDIAN APPOINTED TO DIRECT CITY POLICE MASIELLO SELECTS FORT PIERCE CHIEF

The police chief of a small seaside city in Florida who is a strong advocate of community policing was named today to head the Buffalo Police Department.

R. Gil Kerlikowske, police chief in Fort Pierce, Fla., is Mayor-elect Anthony M. Masiello's first appointment to his new administration.

The career police officer worked on the St. Petersburg force for many years before he was named chief in Port St. Lucie, Fla., five years ago. He has been chief of the nearby Fort Pierce department for three years.

Kerlikowske oversees about 100 officers and 32 civilian employees in Fort Pierce, a force with about one-tenth the number of officers as Buffalo.

If approved by the Common Council, he would be the first police commissioner Buffalo has had from outside the department in more than 30 years and only the second in the city's history.

Masiello had been working from a "short-list" of candidates for the post that included two former Buffalo residents now employed in the Cuomo administration in Albany and two out-of-state applicants with no ties to Buffalo.

Kerlikowske spent 15 years with the St. Petersburg Police Department, holding the rank of patrol officer, lieutenant in Internal Affairs, lieutenant in Vice/Narcotics, lieutenant in the Field Training Division and commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.

He was with the Army Military Police, where he was supervisor of a team responsible for the security of the presidential helicopter.

Kerlikowske holds bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice from the University of South Florida. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1984, the Senior Management Institute for Police Academy's Executive Development for Chiefs of Police in 1988, and the National Executive Session on Policing at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

He implemented neighborhood-oriented patrols in Fort Pierce shortly after joining the department and started a victim's assistance program.

"Instead of selling police work to people as cops and robbers, with cops arresting the bad guys, it has to be sold to them as service to the community, the same as VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and the Peace Corps," Kerlikowske said in a 1991 interview.

"Too often the police department says 'we are the experts' and tells the community, instead of listening to what the community says."

Fort Pierce, located on the East Coast of Florida, has a population of 38,830, according to the 1990 Census. The city recorded 5,346 crimes in 1990, including 19 homicides, 56 rapes, 315 robberies and 621 aggravated assaults, according to FBI uniform crime reports.

Buffalo, with a population of 328,123, recorded 29,181 crimes in 1990, including 37 homicides, 355 rapes, 2,172 robberies and 2,711 aggravated assaults. The number of homicides since then, however, has more than doubled annually in Buffalo.

"Mr. Kerlikowske has an outstanding record of education and training, extensive knowledge about day-to-day police operations and an exceptional record of accomplishment as a police executive in diverse police departments. He will immediately bring national stature to the Buffalo Police Department and will work hard to instill pride in Buffalo's officers," said Dr. John A. Conley, a member of the mayor-elect's transition team.

Kerlikowske has served as a countywide chairman of the United Way, a member of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, district chairman of the Boy Scouts and a board member of the Center Against Spouse Abuse and the Police Athletic League.

He has received numerous awards from citizen groups and professional associations, including the Florida attorney general's award for best crime prevention unit. He received the 1990 Gary P. Hayes Memorial award from the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington, D.C., recognizing outstanding initiative in improving the quality of police service.

Buffalo was not the only job that Kerlikowske has applied for. He was a finalist to head the Tulsa, Okla., police force in 1992 and a finalist for the St. Petersburg police chief job in recent years.

The former Buffalo residents who were finalists for the Buffalo job were both minorities, and if appointed, would have been the first minority to head the Buffalo Police Department. One of them, John W. Heritage III, who is black, rose to the rank of major in the state police before being named Cuomo's deputy commissioner of criminal justice services in 1989.

Raul Russi, a Hispanic, also was a finalist. He is a former Buffalo police officer who served as superintendent of the Erie County Holding Center before being named to the state Parole Board in 1989. He is currently head of the state Division of Parole.

In appointing Kerlikowske as Buffalo police commissioner, Masiello also bypassed three-high ranking officials in the city Police Department, including the current commissioner, Richard T. Donovan. Also applying for the job were Chief of Detectives Angelo P. Alessandra; and Capt. Charles T. Fieramusca, chief of the Homicide Bureau.

The last mayor to hire an outside police commissioner was former mayor Chester Kowal, who brought in a New York City deputy inspector, Howard E. Finney, in 1961. Finney was credited with helping to modernize the force, but rank and file officers resented him because he was an outsider and because of his management style. Finney resigned within two years of his appointment.

Masiello had been scheduled to begin announcing his appointments on Tuesday, but the announcements were postponed a day because of delays in getting Kerlikowske to Buffalo.

In addition to the police commissioner, Masiello is expected to announce within the next week his choice for six or seven other commissioner appointments, including law, finance, economic development, housing, streets and fire.

Masiello has promised that his Cabinet will reflect Buffalo's population, crossing traditional racial and gender lines.

Masiello is making his first appointment 10 days before he is scheduled to take office but is planning to have most of his commissioner slots filled before Jan. 1.

Across New York State, the mayors-elect in other major cities going through city hall transitions appear to be further along in the process than Masiello.

In Rochester, Mayor-elect William A. Johnson Jr. has reappointed five top officials from the outgoing mayoral administration and has appointed an interim police chief while undertaking a nationwide search that is expected to be completed within 45 days.

Johnson was expected to appoint a personnel commissioner today and said that if any of his appointments are not completed by Jan. 1., the outgoing commissioners have agreed to stay on until he names their replacements.

In Syracuse, Mayor-elect Roy Bernardi has already made 10 appointments and was getting ready to make six more starting today. Bernardi plans to have all his appointments made by Jan. 1.