The Nina Freudenheim Gallery, 300 Delaware Ave., has extended its two current exhibits, "Claudia Demonte: Female Fetish" and "Watercolors" by Mary Heilmann, Melissa Meyer, Peter Schuyff, Juan Usle and Jerry Zeniuk, to Jan. 19.

Robert Finn will exhibit his paintings and collages in Just Pasta, 307 Bryant St., through Feb. 20.