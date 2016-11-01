FIREFIGHTERS ASSAIL LEWISTON BOARD

About 40 firefighters, angered with the Village Board over its failure to adopt a retirement plan for volunteer firefighters, and for changing the type of plan to be presented to the voters, voiced their displeasure at a board meeting Monday night.

Lawrence G. Stuart, president of Lewiston Fire Company No. 1, said, "I am here to publicly express our disappointment and displeasure with this board, not only with regard to your handling of the service awards program but with the lack of cooperation and apparent lack of concern which this board has exhibited toward this company and the services it renders to . . . Lewiston."