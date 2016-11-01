MAN HELD IN HOLDUP OF PIZZERIA

Niagara County sheriff's investigators have arrested a man in the Dec. 8 shotgun robbery of Paris Pizza, 6752 Akron Road, deputies said.

Terry L. Burrows, 25, of 249 Genesee St., City of Lockport, was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal use of a firearm, deputies said.

He was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Friday at his home on a Town Court warrant and was remanded to the Niagara County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, deputies said.

Borrows is accused of entering Paris Pizza at 7:03 p.m. Dec. 8 wearing a black ski mask, displaying a shotgun and demanding money from a restaurant clerk, Sgt. Peter Grapes said last week.