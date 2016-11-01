CONTROLS URGED ON USE OF REPRODUCTIVE SCIENCE CANADIAN REPORT BACKS GOVERNMENT RULES

The sale of human sperm, embryos and fetuses for profit should be banned in Canada to avoid the commercialization of reproduction occurring in the United States, an official inquiry concluded Tuesday.

The Royal Commission on New Reproductive Technologies recommended changes to the criminal code to prohibit the advertising and arrangement of surrogate motherhood.

It said sex-selection clinics should be closed and called for a ban on research using embryos for cloning or animal-human hybrids.

"We heard clearly from Canadians that they don't want market forces to determine how reproductive technologies are used in this country," commission chairwoman Patricia Baird said on publication of the four-year inquiry.

The report says commercial brokers in the United States pay up to $16,000 as financial incentive to women to conceive, bear and give up a child for infertile couples.

It also reported a proliferation of institutions selling sperm for profit and franchised fetal sexing clinics that use ultrasound to provide prenatal diagnosis of the sex of a baby, allowing couples to abort a fetus of the undesired sex.

The report, called "Proceed with Care," said artificial insemination was a $164 million-a-year industry in the United States where there is so little regulation that no one knows how many commercial sperm banks exist.

Canadian women's groups have long demanded controls over technologies that are still considered experimental as well as unethical. They complain that women are being used as guinea pigs by unscrupulous pharmaceutical firms.

The report found cases in Canada of insemination with sperm from donors who had not been tested for HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS.

The commission said new technologies such as the duplication of human embryos and zygotes (a fertilized egg less that 14 days old) in the United States underscored the need for regulations.

It recommended compulsory licensing in Canada for sperm collection and storage, artificial insemination and in-vitro fertilization, which, it added, should only be allowed for women with blocked Fallopian tubes.

The commission proposed setting up a National Reproductive Technologies Commission to regulate and license fertility facilities and scientific research.

"We don't want laissez-faire when it comes to reproductive technologies," Ms. Baird said.