BUFFALO HOME FACES ILLNESS, ADVERSITY

Diabetes, stomach cancer, a son she can't provide for -- trouble already was home at Barbara Allen's place when a wounded man stumbled through her door accompanied by gunfire earlier this week.

"I was sitting here in the kitchen when I heard gunshots out in the street," she said as she leaned forward on her couch. "My husband had left the door open. This guy busted in and said 'call police.'"

The man's assailants fired off a few more shots before fleeing. Mrs. Allen, 44, showed the holes that pierced the walls of her home and shattered the front door window.

"Police said it saved his life, but he had no right to run into my house," she said. "I've been awake ever since. I've had no sleep."

The kindness of the thousands of people who contribute to the News Neediest Funds help families like the Allens enjoy a brighter holiday season.

Mrs. Allen's street of weathered homes on Buffalo's East Side was quiet this morning. A natural gas heater in the living room corner provided the only warmth in her apartment. She and her eight-year-old son, Alan, shared the soft couch.

"I don't have nothing for Christmas, I don't even have a Christmas tree for him and no food for him," she said, motioning toward her boy. "My son has four outfits for school. I can't afford to buy him nothing."

She and her disabled husband, Marvin, 51, live with Alan and a granddaughter, Ellen, 10, on about $700 in Social Security and welfare each month. Half goes toward rent. The remainder is used for utilities, medicines, clothing and food. It is not enough.

"It is so hard, really hard living day-by-day," she said. "My boy cries for cereal and milk, and I can't even give him milk."

Her landlord and his wife came to the rescue on Thanksgiving, bringing two chickens for the family. That act of kindness brings tears to Mrs. Allen's eyes.

"They are very good to me," she said.

Between her concern about her son, her gratitude toward her landlord and her praise of God, Mrs. Allen speaks very little about her own personal problems. They are many.

She has been a diabetic for many years. Two months ago, she was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Two weeks ago, she cut her foot while shaving dead skin from the diabetes. It took 26 stitches to close the wound.

Medicaid pays for the insulin she requires. The cancer though, is something else. Mrs. Allen refused to go through radiation treatment because she fears it would ruin her physically.

"I had an aunt and uncle die of cancer," she said. "They lost their teeth and hair. I'm putting it in God's hands."

She is taking an expensive medicine that costs $500 each month. Medicaid pays half. How the remainder will be paid has not been resolved.

The woman hobbles across the tattered brown carpet to tour her kitchen. A freezer and refrigerator set side by side, both almost empty except for some turnips and one of the frozen chickens leftover from Thanksgiving.

A stained pot sits on the stove holding chicken and rice from the night before. There is a bowl of picked-over popcorn lying on the kitchen table.

Hopes for the future are slim. Her husband, who has severe arthritis in both legs, is trying to obtain social services disability assistance to augment their income. All Mrs. Allen wants is something better for her children.

"My baby wishes he had a pair of jeans and a warm jacket," she said. "With the Lord's help, he will do it. I depend on Him. He's taking His time though."