DUNKIRK TO AIR PROJECTS UNDER BLOCK GRANTS CITY APPLICATION SEEKS $642,969 IN FUNDING

A public hearing is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday on projects proposed by the city in its application for $642,969 in federal community block grant funds.

The hearing will be held after the regular Common Council meeting.

In public facilities, the city proposes to spend $160,000 for an 8-inch water line on Lincoln Avenue between Wright and Courtney streets. The area qualifies because at least 51 percent of the residents are considered low- or moderate-income under federal guidelines.

The restrooms at the Dunkirk Historic Lighthouse and Veterans Museum will be made accessible for handicapped people at a cost of $25,000.

Improvement of the berms of the elevated Conrail tracks between Central Avenue and Main Street and painting the bridges will cost $10,000.

In other projects, $35,000 has been allocated for the purchase and installation of energy efficient windows at the Dunkirk Free Library, an historic structure at Sixth Street and Central Avenue.

In housing, $145,000 has been allocated to help for rehabilitating owner-occupied buildings for people who qualify as low- or moderate-income. Grants of up to $10,000 per unit will be given.

In the downtown area, $30,000 has been allocated to help owners improve the facades of their buildings. The city will provide part of the cost.

To help business, $23,969 has been allocated to the Dunkirk Local Development Corp., which makes loans up to $50,000 to businesses in the city.

Demolition of unsafe structures shows an allocation of $97,865.

And, $116,135 has been allocated for administration of the program through the city's Department of Development.