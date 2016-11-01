SABRES PAY A PRICE IN INTEGRITY WHEN INJURIES ARE COVERED UP

WE PAUSE NOW in our weekly combing of the back doors and alleys of the National Hockey League to address an issue that seems to be on everyone's mind.

Lying.

When it comes to the Buffalo Sabres and injuries, we now know they lie about them.

They say they do it to protect their players.

There's no doubt that NHL players, coaches and even general managers target injured opponents. If a player is hurt and he can be put out of the game, his area of injury is a target.

The Sabres lied about an injury to goalie Grant Fuhr in last spring's playoffs. They said during Game Four against Boston that Fuhr left the game with a shoulder injury. At game's end, they said it was a knee injury and later admitted they lied about the shoulder.

During the offseason, they said players injured during the previous season and playoffs -- Pat LaFontaine, Alexander Mogilny and Petr Svoboda -- would be 100 percent for training camp.

This season, they also said LaFontaine was not hurt, but just in a slump.

We still don't know what, if anything, Fuhr hurt in the playoffs. We only know Fuhr, obtained simply to get the Sabres out of the first round, was in the locker room when they wrapped up a series victory for the first time since 1983.

We also know Svoboda and Mogilny were not 100 percent for the start of training camp. And we certainly know that LaFontaine, bothered by a torn anterior cruciate ligament that appears to date back to a January game in Hartford, was not in a slump, but playing hurt.

What are the consequences of these lies? Did the Sabres protect their players?

In Fuhr's case, millions of people were confused or misinformed.

The Buffalo News ran a front-page story the morning after the playoff victory that used club information saying Fuhr had a shoulder injury. The lead story in the sports section, based on a different employee's statement, reported it was Fuhr's knee. Television audiences in the United States and Canada believed it was his shoulder, simply because announcers weren't told the story had been changed.

Fuhr was thus left open to some ruthless speculation. The Sabres provided no medical evidence of any injury. That led many to question whether Fuhr was injured, had been pulled, or even took himself out because of the enormous pressure.

That is a terrible accusation to make against one of the great playoff performers of all time. But since the Sabres changed their story in mid-game, they had no credibility.

The lie's consequence is obvious. A man with a history of substance abuse, back in the playoff pressure-cooker for the first time since undergoing a suspension, is left open to the charge the club invented an injury to protect him from a failed outing.

The player suffered from this, and it could be argued the club actually benefited. Management gave up Dave Andreychuk, Daren Puppa and a first-round draft choice and took on the highest salary for an NHL goaltender in the hope Fuhr would help win a playoff round, but Dominik Hasek was in goal at the end of the series clincher.

A lie only makes you wonder if it was Fuhr or the club that was really protected.

Then there are the offseason episodes.

It's possible the Sabres expected Mogilny and Svoboda to be 100 percent for training camp. No one knew for certain because both had undergone major surgery.

There would seem to be no reason to say anything other than "we'll see when they get to camp," regarding those injuries.

But to say "100 percent" leaves the club open to charges it was putting up a false front in order to sell season tickets or maybe even to sell bankers and politicians on the franchise's long-term star appeal.

Operating under the notion that good seats might be hard to find now that the Sabres finally had a first-round victory and a star-based portfolio, fans might decide season tickets are the way to go. That would require a major cash outlay.

Politicians, who like guarantees even more than fans, might also have been swayed to commit millions of public dollars to build an arena for a private concern. Bankers, who might expect to make money off the club's assets, would demand nothing less than a guarantee.

This is not to say the Sabres lied to protect their gate or their borrowing power, but a franchise that does lie leaves itself open to that kind of speculation.

Then there's LaFontaine.

The Sabres' greatest player played hurt until he couldn't play anymore. He may have had reasons, but LaFontaine may have added to the mystery by not speaking out. No one has stated he lied to management -- the club says LaFontaine's injury was examined by doctors every time the situation changed and that they "double-checked and triple-checked" until a doctor said the ligament had to be repaired.

To their credit, the Sabres announced that immediately after receiving a third medical opinion regarding the tear's severity.

But they also knew about the tear for a long time and never mentioned it until after LaFontaine could no longer play. It was revealed shortly after they announced they had secured private financing for their share of the Crossroads Arena. Word that LaFontaine had a serious knee problem started leaking out just hours after the funding arrangement was made known.

Is that a coincidence? Probably, but who's to know for certain? As in each of the other cases, a lie to protect a player could be viewed as having protected the club.

The Sabres, of course, are not alone. Pro sports has always been a bigger business than a game and lying has always had a role in business.

The Sabres probably will continue to lie about injuries and say they do it for the good of their players. Short of not letting an injured player on the ice, they can say they really have no choice.

But they'll also have to accept the consequences. A loss of integrity, credibility and community standing are a part of the price.

So, too, are a whole lot more questions than answers.