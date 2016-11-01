ROTARY RINK FACTS

What: Rotary Rink, Fountain Plaza at Key Bank; on Buffalo Place, across from the former Goldome Bank building, just south of West Chippewa Street.

When: Public skating 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: free on Thursdays, $2.50 per person on other days.

Skate rental: $2.50.

Rotary Rink offers a full schedule of lessons, both group and private, and the rink is available for private parties.

Call 852-7465.