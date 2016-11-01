IRAQ AGREES TO LET U.N. MONITOR ARMS

Iraq formally agreed Friday to long-term monitoring of its arms potential and said the Security Council immediately should lift sanctions which, for three years, have barred the sale of Iraqi oil.

Iraq's acceptance was contained in a letter from Foreign Minister Mohammed Said al-Sahaf to Security Council President Jose Luis Jesus of Cape Verde.

The letter was handed over shortly before Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Tariq Aziz, who has been in New York for nearly a week, was scheduled to confer with members of the U.N. special commission in charge of scrapping Iraq's weapons of mass destruction.

The head of the U.N. commission on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction welcomed Iraq's acceptance of long-term monitoring but said the program would have to operate for about six months to see whether it was working.

Ambassador Rolf Ekeus told a news conference the six months would not begin until some time early in 1994.

The Security Council imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Iraq in August 1990, a few days after its invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi troops were ejected from the emirate seven months later by a United States-led coalition.

"I should like to inform you of the decision of the government of Iraq to accept the obligations stated in resolution 715 (1991) and to comply with the provisions of the plans for monitoring and verification in accordance with the said resolution," al-Sahaf wrote.

Resolution 715, adopted by the council in October 1991, approved a plan for long-term monitoring of Iraq's arms potential to ensure it does not reacquire nuclear, chemical, biological and ballistic weapons whose destruction was called for in resolution 687 of April 1991, adopted shortly after the end of the gulf War.

Al-Sahaf added: "Iraq, therefore, expresses the hope that after this positive step on its part, and after all the other positive developments which the documents of the United Nations have confirmed officially, that the Security Council implements its obligations towards Iraq as stated in resolution 687."

Iraq maintains it has fulfilled all the conditions laid down in 687 for the scrapping of its weapons of mass destruction and is therefore entitled, under paragraph 22 of that resolution, to have the sanctions barring oil exports lifted.