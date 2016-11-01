BILLS' SAFETY HAVING STRONG 'KELSO YEAR' VETERAN TUNES OUT CRITICS

He isn't worried about how he will be remembered as a football player.

"I don't want to be an 'ex-Bill' when I'm done playing anyway," Buffalo Bills free safety Mark Kelso said. "I just want to be Mark Kelso."

It has always been easier for him to be Mark Kelso, the person, than Mark Kelso, the player. The person is admired and adored for his remarkable caring and sharing of his time off the field with terminally ill children and so many others who are less fortunate. The player is often maligned for being too small, too slow and anything else that makes him, in the eyes of many fans, the weak link of the Bills' defense.

But the facts are these: Kelso has been a starter for the Bills for seven seasons (104 games) and an important ingredient to their success. There are numerous younger players, and countless former players, who would love to say they started half as long and performed half as well on any team.

So when Kelso does finish playing, he's entitled to praise for having the skills necessary to be a fixture on a defense that helped the Bills reach three consecutive Super Bowls and could quite possibly carry them to a fourth.

If it turns out that he is forever thought of as a liability on the field, so be it.

"I'm happy with what the Lord's blessed my wife (Robin) and I with, what we've had an opportunity to do in the community," Kelso said while preparing for Sunday's AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. "And I'd like to continue to do that as long as we're here, whether I'm playing or not."

That doesn't mean he's oblivious to the sometimes vicious criticism that fills radio talk-show airwaves and other conversation in Western New York.

He certainly could hear the booing during pregame introductions at Rich Stadium before Buffalo faced the New York Giants on the night of Oct. 3. Apparently, there were many fans who wanted Kelso to know that they were holding him mostly accountable for the Bills' 22-13 loss to Miami.

"Everybody seemed to think I didn't play well in the Miami game," Kelso said. "I missed one tackle (on a 35-yard pass from Dan Marino to running back Terry Kirby that set up a touchdown). But I didn't play any different in that game than I played in any other game. I played well.

"It was just a bad game for the team, but I certainly didn't play bad."

Kelso had a strong performance against the Giants. He recovered a fumble, knocked down a pass, and made seven tackles, including three initial hits.

During the Nov. 15 Monday night loss at Pittsburgh, Kelso had what would have been his only interception of the season -- and a possible lift to the otherwise dead-looking Bills -- until it was wiped away by a roughing-the-passer penalty on defensive end Oliver Barnett.

In last Sunday's victory over Indianapolis, Kelso knocked down two Jeff George passes, including his fourth-down attempt to Jessie Hester in the end zone.

"Mark has played well all season," coach Marv Levy said. "I think he's playing Mark Kelso football. He's smart, he's in the right place, he's opportunistic. He helps get people in the right position and he's rarely out of position himself. He's just not going to get you beat."

"I would consider this one of my better years, although I don't think I've played poorly at all in other seasons, not by any stretch of the imagination," Kelso said. "I thought last year was one of my good years, too. And I feel I am playing even better than that now. I think I've been very consistent over my entire career."

Will it ever reach a point where a majority of fans also recognize Kelso for playing well?

"Quite frankly, I don't really care," Kelso said. "Certainly, when people are negative all the time, it can have an effect on you. But Christianity teaches you to block that out. God says He'll vindicate you; I'm not worried about pumping myself up.

"I know I've done my job. I've prided myself on being a consistent performer over my entire career and not making many mistakes. I've tried to model myself after (former Bills safety) Steve Freeman. Steve was always out there making plays, making good plays. One year he had 11 interceptions, and he had one, maybe two each year the rest of his career.

"He prided himself on consistency, and that's what I like to be -- a consistent guy."

The critics, of course, would like to see Kelso make more big plays and perform at the level of Steve Atwater, the hard-hitting Pro Bowl free safety for Denver.

And they are intolerant of the lowlights, such as his missed tackle against Miami.

"Any mistake you make in the secondary is magnified," Kelso said. "And I'm not a big guy. I hit hard for my size, but when you weigh 180 pounds and you try to tackle guys who weigh 230, it's hard. And if you've got guys coming up and they're going to be big hitters, like a Steve Atwater, then they make themselves a little bit more vulnerable to play-action passes.

"But I don't really care what people think about me as a player."

