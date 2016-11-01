IN SEATTLE, A USEFUL SUMMIT TIME TO TAP TRADE OPPORTUNITIES IN PACIFIC RIM

PRESIDENT CLINTON came away from the recent Seattle Summit on trade with Asian-Pacific nations with less than he may have wanted but more than might have been realistically expected. This was, after all, the first such gathering in one place of so many Pacific Rim nations -- no small achievement.

Plenty of problems cropped up in discussions among leaders of the United States, Canada and a dozen other nations. Japan coddles its closed markets. China stoically rejects concessions on human rights. Most of these nations oppose the notion of a formal trade pact among them.

Actually, the foes may be right about a formal trade accord, despite Clinton's support for it. At this early stage of an evolutionary process, flexible cooperation and healthy informal talks could be more rewarding than concluding a formal treaty with only half-hearted support.

The Chinese must become less repressive of human rights. But they are a sovereign nation with a fifth of the world's population. Better to cooperate, while continuing moral suasion, than to try to isolate. How would Washington isolate a billion Chinese? Not effectively, we suspect. Other nations eager for this huge market would quickly pour into the void.

Active commerce between China and the United States also will make it difficult for China's leaders to continue to repress the already active Chinese interest in Western democratic ideals.

Organizing the Pacific Rim gathering for the first time marks an historic achievement for which Clinton deserves credit. Forging a common ground on the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade also increases the chances of concluding by mid-December a world pact that eases trade barriers and expands international commerce. U.S. emphasis on Asian trade pressures balky European interests to make GATT concessions.

As the largest trading nation in the world, the United States can win enormous economic benefits from joining the booming Pacific Rim. Conversely, denied that opportunity, it can lose big. Together with the United States, these 14 nations generate half of the world's gross product and 40 percent of its trade.

There is already plenty of trade back and forth between the United States and Asia. But at this point, the United States has a big balance-of-trade deficit with Asia overall. Negotiations like these, which can go far to open markets to U.S. exports, are the way to help reverse that.

It would be foolish not to explore the opportunities of the Pacific Rim that can expand domestic jobs and business.