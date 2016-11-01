WEST SENECA BOARD NAMES ANTI-HARASSMENT OFFICER

Dale J. McCabe, West Seneca deputy town attorney, will serve as compliance officer for the town's new anti-harassment policy.

He was appointed Monday night by the Town Board as the policy was amended with the cooperation of unions and in accordance with recent amendments to the federal Equal Employment Opportunities Act.

The policy is not limited to sexual harassment but also covers harassment based on negative stereotyping of any kind, including a person's appearance, race, religion, etc., Supervisor Paul T. Clark explained. Informational sessions will be held for all town employees, Clark said.

In other action during a brief meeting, the board:

Heard Councilman Christopher F. Osmanski report that the composting program saved more than $264,000 this year by preventing 3,000 tons of grass and leaves and 3,450 tons of wood chips from having to be disposed of in a landfill, which charges $41 a ton. A free wood chip-leaves mulch mix is available to residents at the transfer station on Mineral Springs Road, he said.

Appointed William Swart to a five-year term on the Zoning Board of Appeals at an annual salary of $1,638. He replaces Michael Lillis Jr., who did not seek reappointment, Clark said.

Approved the appointments of Joel Fallon and Robert Bebak as permanent police lieutenants. They had been serving on a provisional basis.