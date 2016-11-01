MAN GETS 5 TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON OVER FATAL STABBING LINKED TO FEUD

A judge Monday ordered Juan Flores Jr. to serve a prison term of five to 15 years for fatally stabbing a man he had been feuding with last summer.

State Supreme Court Justice Julian F. Kubiniec told Flores, 28, of 420 Seventh St., he considered the less-than-maximum prison term "fair and reasonable," given the history of the case and the plea deal from prosecutors. The plea came in the fatal stabbing of Allen Hilliker, 30, of Rhode Island Street. Flores had faced a possible 25-year term in prison on the manslaughter charge.

The judge called the fatal stabbing "an unfortunate incident that never should have happened." Kubiniec accepted Flores' guilty plea to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter after prosecutors dropped murder and weapons charges against him.

Flores told the judge the killing is going to "haunt me the rest of my life."

He has been jailed since his indictment last July on two counts of second-degree murder and a weapons charge. Hilliker was stabbed eight times at about 1 a.m. last July 9, several doors away from the victim's home,

Flores' attorney, Thomas J. Eoannou, told the judge that Hilliker had a felony record of convictions for the attempted murder of a Buffalo homicide detective, a Buffalo armed robbery and several assault cases and was regarded as the neighborhood "tough guy."

Eoannou said Flores became an alcoholic as an adolescent and all his life has been a "quiet, shy kid" because of alleged sexual abuse as a child.

As Flores was calling the police 911 emergency number to report the incident, several of Hilliker's friends began beating Flores, Eoannou told the judge.

"This was a case of the toughest guy on the street corner beating on the weakest guy on the corner who couldn't take it anymore," Eoannou told the judge.

Eoannou called Flores "a kid who has been dealt a rather short hand in life."

Prosecutor Christopher J. Belling said Flores and Hilliker were drinking buddies and had been arguing "for a couple of years."

The fatal incident "is not the Hatfields and McCoys, but it's certainly of a lesser degree a similar problem," Belling said.

The fatal incident developed after associates of Flores and Hilliker "had been drinking" at a party, the prosecutor added.

Police said Flores chased Hilliker into the street from a Bremen Street party with a knife, prompting Hilliker to pull a wooden coat rack from a garage to defend himself and knock Flores down.