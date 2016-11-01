STUDENTS POST GAINS IN RECORD OF ACHIEVEMENT

Springville-Griffith Institute & Central School students fared well in scholastic achievement in the 1992-93 school year, the School Board has been told.

The state's Comprehensive Achievement Report shows that 45 percent of the 1993 graduates received Regents diplomas, 3 percent more than in 1992 and 5 percent more than in 1991, Superintendent William Nennstiel said.

The percentage of sixth-graders exceeding the state reference point in reading climbed to 96 percent, up 13 percent from the year before.

The board was told that as of Oct. 15, more than $5.97 million or 92 percent of the 1993-94 tax levy had been collected. About 80 persons took advantage of the partial payment opportunity, but they must complete their payments by Nov. 30.

In a new approach to budget making, the Board of Education will inform residents about the monthly budget topics that the board will examine. The process will begin with the Jan. 12 meeting when the budget for the district's 1994-95 central administration budget will be discussed..