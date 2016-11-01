IT WASN'T BUFF STATE SUB'S DAY TO BE A HERO IN PLAYOFFS

Dom Amici said he wasn't trying to play hero. But the words sounded hollow because you knew that's what he had hoped to become.

The Buffalo State sophomore was unable to spark the sagging Bengals offense Saturday after replacing injured starter Tracy Bacon in the third quarter of State's 29-6 Division III playoff loss at Rowan College.

Amici completed just 6 of 15 passes for 61 yards after Bacon was knocked out of the game with a broken jaw. Amici also was involved in three fumbles, two as a result of bad exchanges with center Dave Quackenbush.

"I was relaxed, but things didn't roll the right way," Amici said. "I've been ready all year. I have to think of myself as a starter even though I'm a backup."

Until Saturday, perhaps Amici's biggest contribution this year was in helping to recruit Ithaca High teammate Perez Dinkins. The freshman had 90 yards rushing Saturday and led the Bengals with 909 for the season.

Dinkins was replaced by Daryl Gladden in the third quarter after he failed to hook up with Amici on a handoff one play after Bacon was hurt. Rowan took over and drove for a touchdown that boosted its lead to 17-6.

Amici suffered a similar fate with the Bengals driving to a first-and-goal at the Rowan 3 on their next series. The quarterback and Gladden collided in the backfield for a 4-yard loss, and a 14-yard sack on the next play effectively killed the drive.

"We had a mix-up. I was surprised to see Daryl in an 'I' formation," Amici said. "Then we tried for a screen to him, and I took one step to look for him and guys were in on me.

"At that point, we were thinking about first downs. You can't worry about the big play or being the hero."

"There was some miscommunication out there," said coach Jerry Boyes. "I was surprised to see those things, and it just seemed they were happening at the worst possible moments."

Linebacker Stacy Watts led the Bengals with 13 total tackles, while nose guard Eric Foster made eight and earned high praise from Rowan coach K.C. Keeler.

"They had a real physical front, and my kids said '90' (Foster) was the best defensive lineman we've ever seen," Keeler said. "If there's an All-American ballot out there, I want to get his name on it."

The loss gave the Bengals a three-game losing streak for the first time since the final three games of 1989. . . . The 23-point margin was Buffalo State's worst defeat since a 35-0 shellacking at Cortland in 1991. . . . The 29 points were the most the Bengals allowed this year and marked the second straight year Rowan posted a season high in scoring for a Buffalo State opponent. The Profs beat the Bengals, 28-19, in last year's East Region final at the old UB Stadium.