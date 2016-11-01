HILDA WOOLDRIDGE, SPANISH TEACHER

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hilda Wooldridge, 88, will be offered at 3 p.m. today in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4115 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

The former Hilda Capablanca died Thursday (Nov. 18, 1993) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst after a brief illness.

Mrs. Wooldridge came to the area three years ago to live in Amberleigh Retirement Community in Amherst.

Born in Havana, Cuba, she moved to the United States where she studied at the University of Kentucky, receiving degrees in Spanish literature and psychology. She later taught Spanish at the University of Kentucky.

Mrs. Wooldridge was the last surviving sibling of the late Jose Raul Capablanca, a world chess champion.

She was married to the late Luke Cox Wooldridge of Lexington, Ky., who died in 1984.

She is survived by a son, Powhatan Joseph, and a daughter, Dyanna Zaroual of Oakland, Calif. [m/mccarthy]