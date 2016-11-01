WALLACE IS CONVICTED OF SLAYING FELLOW DRUG DEALER

A judge Friday found found Jarmon "Jamon" Wallace guilty of intentionally murdering his friend, John Mickens III, last year and rejected his claim that he was emotionally out of control when he fatally shot the fellow drug dealer he grew up with.

Wallace, 20, of Maryland Street, sat calmly as the judge said his admission to psychologists last spring that he just "lost it" and his admission to them that the multiple shooting was "stupid" had "failed to support" defense claims of a mercy-killing.

Wallace, jailed without bail since he surrendered the day of the fatal shooting of Mickens, 18, of 973 Northland Ave., near the Hudson Street overpass of LaSalle Park, faces a prison term of 15 to 25 years to life when he is sentenced Jan. 4.

McCarthy, who conducted a 1 1/2 -week non-jury trial, took two weeks to review testimony and evidence before rendering his verdict. He convicted Wallace as charged of one count of second-degree murder and two weapons charges.

Wallace told police last Dec. 26 he accidentally shot Mickens, a fellow East Side drug dealer, while test-firing his 12-gauge shotgun at about 1 a.m. in LaSalle Park.

Wallace told police that when his efforts to revive Mickens failed, he shot him in the head with a rifle after asking Mickens: "Is there anything else I can do for you?"

Homicide prosecutor Mark A. Sacha said Wallace's "self-serving" claims to police overlooked evidence that he shot Mickens three times with two different weapons -- a shotgun altered to make it look like a higher-caliber military assault weapon and a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle.

Defense attorney Mary T. Sullivan said Wallace was "emotionally charged" because of his fears that his "extremely close" friend Mickens was involved with Dominican drug dealers.

Sacha said medical evidence showed Mickens was shot in the head, back and chest with the two rifles, making Wallace's mercy-killing story "entirely inconsistent" with the evidence.

Wallace made "no effort to get him help" after shooting Mickens in the head with the second shot and then fired a third shot into the victim's chest, dragged his body to a "secluded area" of the park and "calmly" went to police headquarters downtown many hours later to "tell his story," Sacha said.

Sacha said Wallace had been "selling drugs and guns for three years" and was known to have "a violent temper."