POP MUSIC

Spirited

Two years ago NIRVANA came from Seattle with flannel shirts and torn jeans, and led a grunge musical revolution.

Nirvana's 1991 album, "Nevermind," became a musical landmark of the '90s, with its anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit." It sold more than 9 million copies and turned Nirvana into one of the top rock acts in the world.

The band's new album, "In Utero," debuted last month at No. 1 in Billboard and already has produced a hit single, "Heart Shaped Box." Kurt Cobain, Nirvana's lead singer, guitarist and songwriter, remains the dominating figure in the band. Krist Novoselic plays bass, with Dave Grohl on drums.

Nirvana will play Friday at 8 p.m. in Alumni Arena on the University at Buffalo North Campus. Opening acts are the Meat Puppets and the Boredoms.

-- Anthony Violanti

PHOTOGRAPHY

Glowing

STEVE MEYERS is the founder of the Low Level Radioactive Waste Health Task Force and a leader in Concerned Citizens of Allegany County, groups that stopped the state's efforts in recent years to establish a low-level radioactive dump in the county.

Not incidentally, Meyers is also a photographer.

He has shown his work at such places as the George Eastman House in Rochester and at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Recently Meyers has devoted his art to one purpose -- exposing the dangers of nuclear power in a society that is willing to put aside its democratic principles.

As Meyers states it, "The government can no longer be entrusted with protecting the fundamental axioms of democratic society that provide for our health and safety."

"Beyond Control" is Meyers' photography and text exhibition dealing with the issues raised in Allegany County and, on a worldwide scale, in Chernobyl. The show begins Saturday night with an opening from 6 to 8 at Nina Freudenheim Gallery, 300 Delaware Ave. The exhibition continues on view through Dec. 1.

-- Richard Huntington

POP MUSIC

Jamming

JERRY GARCIA has found a way to kill time in between Grateful Dead gigs.

The aging rocker has been on a health kick of late and is on tour with the Jerry Garcia Band. It's really nothing new for Garcia, who has been jamming in clubs near San Francisco since the early 1970s.

The Jerry Garcia Band's lineup includes Garcia on guitar and vocals, John Kahn, bass, David Kemper, drums, Melvin Seals, keyboards, and Gloria Jones with Jackie La Branch on backup vocals. They cover Dead songs, along with those by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Los Lobos, and also play original material.

The Jerry Garcia Band performs Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium.

-- Anthony Violanti