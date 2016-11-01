OUR NEW RUSSIAN FRIENDS ARE NO DEMOCRATS

In his Oct. 16 Viewpoints piece ("U.S. meddling is getting embarrassing for Yeltsin"), Dimitri Simes fails to acknowledge that the Boris Yeltsin victory, although undoubtedly preferable to the other option, is not necessarily a victory for democracy.

Some of the "democrats" endorsed by Dimitri Simes are openly devoted to Russian expansionism. Outstanding among the advocates of restoration of an "indivisible Russia" are presidential adviser Sergei B. Stankevich and Ambassador to Washington Vladimir B. Lukin. Their policy statements regarding the Baltic states and Ukraine reflect old-style imperial thinking and hardly can be considered "democratic," since these states have clearly declared their desire to exist outside of Moscow's embrace.

Washington is justified in censuring Yeltsin's expansionist colleagues who expect to finance the rebirth of Greater Russia with Western dollars.

Even more questionable are the various groups that supported Yeltsin during the October coup and whose association with any aspect of democracy is an insult to our intelligence. The group that attacked the Rutskoi-Khasbulatov fortifications on behalf of Yeltsin was the infamous Alpha storm troopers, who also were responsible for the piles of civilian bodies in Vilnius in 1991. Videotaped scenes of the massacre of unarmed civilians in Lithuania by members of the Alphas disgusted the world. The association of these professional killers with the concept of democracy is dubious at best.

Finally, the presence of the figure of Vladimir Zhirinovsky among the self-declared supporters of Yeltsin should make even the extremely tolerant Dimitri Simes wince.

Such an assortment of "democrats" must by necessity be evaluated on a one-by-one basis, contrary to the suggestion of Simes that Washington is micromanaging Russia's internal affairs. Some of these people and groups are not acceptable, and it is our obligation to say so.

VIESTARTS RACENIS

Kenmore