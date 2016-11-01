KRIZANCIC GOES EXTRA MILE FOR LEUKEMIA

SUE KRIZANCIC of Hamburg had run 20 miles in last weekend's Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., when she felt something pop in her knee.

For anyone else, that would have been the end of the line. Running those last six miles is tough enough when your knees are working.

But Krizancic was running for someone else, Mark Ehlers, a young leukemia patient. Others had pledged money for leukemia research for each mile she ran. There was no stopping her.

"She struggled on with walking and hobbling those last six miles," said Matt Serwacki, "all just to finish for her leukemia partner."

Serwacki, a Buffalo banker, was the assistant coach this year for the Leukemia Society's Team in Training, a fund-raiser that links runners with those who have the disease.

Eleven Western New York runners took part this year, training together over the last year, getting assistance from coaches and trainers, finding pledges, and running the marathon.

Just before the race, they all got together with the leukemia patients assigned to them. As Serwacki put it, the agony and pain you face at 18 miles or so in a marathon is nothing compared with what some of these young leukemia patients go through.

All 11 runners finished the 26.2 miles. The times ranged from 3 hours, 38 minutes, 40 seconds by Kevin Burns, who works at Gioia, to 5:15:43 by 73-year-old Josef Steiniger, who owns the Village Goldsmith in Amherst. Serwacki ran it in 3:55.

Even more amazing was the amount the 11 raised: $25,000. The goal was $16,500.

"It was a really beautiful experience," said Serwacki. "It makes running an even better experience when you can do it for a cause like this."

Marty Liquori, the television commentator who was one of the world's top middle distance runners in his day, serves as national chairman of the Team in Training program. In one of those odd twists in life, Liquori himself was diagnosed as having leukemia after he became chairman.

"This condition hasn't slowed me down one bit," Liquori told the Associated Press. "My prognosis is so good that I have every reason to believe that I'm going to live a long and productive life."

Liquori disclosed his illness earlier this month as he announced a goal of $10 million that Team in Training programs like the one in Buffalo hope to raise for research. Already, $1.5 million has been raised in the last year.

Two of the Western New York leukemia patients made the trip to Washington with the runners, and many of the others were there to greet them upon their return.

Sue Krizancic limped over to Ehlers at the airport and gave him the finisher's medal she more than earned, managing to finish in 4:46 even after hobbling the last six miles. Her knee wasn't badly hurt, and she expects to be running again soon.

The others and their times were: Dr. Fran Gengo, who works at the Dent Neurologic Institute and was running for his 8-year-old son, Michael, 4:10:39; Ron Paladino, a music teacher in Kenmore, 3:55:45; Tom Pollard, a Kenmore teacher from Amherst, 4:26:30; and Bill McSkimming, a Hamburg pharmacist, 4:22:37.

Also, Gregg Moran, a Buffalo employee at Aladdin Lighting, 4:06:57; Tony Nicotera, a Buffalo worker at New York Telephone, 3:42:27; and Dr. Nick Rodo, a West Seneca dentist, 3:59:36.

Western New York goes to Washington

In all, there were 71 runners from the eight counties of Western New York who finished the Marine Corps Marathon.

The outstanding performance came from Tony Napoli, the retired Buffalo foreman who at 73 is one of the country's top older runners.

Napoli, who shows no signs of slowing down, ran a 3:30:56. Bernie McDonnell of Amherst ran the top local time and finished 70th overall in 2:40:42. Stephen Podlas, 53, of Cheektowaga, was timed in 3:04:06.

Timon alumni run pushed back

Like clockwork, the Timon/St. Jude Alumni Run has always come the last weekend in October. It's a big fund-raiser for the South Buffalo school, and this year's school budget already expects $2,000 from the race.

But this year the National Football League and Casio were looking for a race as part of its nationwide Pro Bowl series, and a broad-based community organization to benefit. As a private, parochial school, Timon didn't qualify.

So the Northwest Buffalo Community Center got Saturday's Pro Bowl race, and Timon, according to race director Jack Reid, got the short end. The race was bumped to Nov. 7, and Reid is hoping the race, in its new slot, can draw enough runners to make the $2,000.

