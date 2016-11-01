COORDINATOR OF BUFFALO JILLS CLEARS UP SOME MISCONCEPTIONS

"You say you like to clear up misconceptions. So how about addressing the misconception that the Buffalo Jills have a deep treasury now that they are the only cheerleading group owned by an outside company. That rumor was started because they went to Germany last summer to cheer the Bills in that exhibition game against the Vikings."

The person who sent me the above note was right about the deep treasury rumor being alive and rampant. But Nancy Gerlach, coordinator of the Jills, killed the rumor Wednesday.

She said: "Despite the report to the contrary, the fact is that the National Football League paid our way to Germany. It seems to be policy for the league to pay the expenses when official cheerleading units go abroad to support their team. They did it for us when we went to London two years ago.

"While you're at it, you could clear up another misconception that would-be cheerleaders have. Often during the season we receive calls from girls who say, "I saw you people in action at the game Sunday and I would like to become a cheerleader for the rest of the season.

"That's right. They believe they can become a cheerleader in one week. In fact, we start our season in May and for the last three years it has ended in late January with the Super Bowl. We hope the season stretches that far again. We have long practice sessions and, by the way, we pay our own expenses to the Super Bowl.

"Denny Lynch of the Bills, our link to the team, stipulates that we be at Rich Stadium two hours before kickoff. But my point is that we work long hard hours to make things look so easy on the field."

Isn't there also a misconception about compensation?

"Yes, so I'll repeat that there is no pay for cheering. Each person gets a pass for herself and one ticket. We do get paid for some appearances and we have been getting quite a few of those lately. For his help with that we thank Tom Barone of Entertainment Services. We do frequent free appearances for charities and at Veterans Hospital."

A favorite story among longtime Bills fans tells of the time the first edition of the Jills asked the crowd to shout, "Block that kick!" when the Bills were punting.

"That couldn't happen today," Nancy Gerlach answered Wednesday. Before we select a girl for the squad we find out if she knows at least the rudiments of football."

Now it was mentioned that in the first years of the Jills, husbands who wanted tickets to the game would urge their wives to try out for the squad. That would lead to women who knew nothing about football making the squad. Of course, at that time only married women were accepted as Jills.

Ms. Gerlach smiled and said, "As I said, we check the applicants out about football savvy. We don't hear about husbands pressuring wives to try out, because only three of our 34 cheerleaders are married."

What does she say to those who point out that there are no black women on the current squad?

"I say that the few, and I stress few, black candidates who tried out didn't make the grade. That decision was made by the judges. As you know, each member of the squad has to try out for the squad at the beginning of each season. And quite a few don't make the grade each year.

"We have had black cheerleaders in the past and we certainly hope we see more black candidates for the tryouts next year. And we are going to redouble our efforts in getting the information about our tryouts to possible candidates. And we will stress that our only requisite is that each candidate be at least 21 years of age. As it stands, they come from so many occupations."

Does the Jills treasury take care of the cheerleaders' uniforms?

"No, they are purchased by Mighty Taco, the local company that took over the group in 1987. I don't know if we are the only squad owned by an outside company, but we are the only one I know about. The co-owners of that company are Andy Gerovac and Dan Scepkowski, two Vietnam veterans who are originally from Hammond, Ind. They have helped with money for the Super Bowl, but we also had to dip into our treasury for those trips."

Do you feel that the cheerleaders get little attention at Rich stadium?

"We get attention when there is a break in the action. People seem to like our cheers, which are choreographed by Debbie Prieur. Some of the girls believe that we got enough attention in Germany to last us through the season. Those people were really fascinated by the squad's gyrations.

"Anyway, we have a great group and I'm proud of them."

Mmm. The lady is beginning to sound like a football coach.

Monday's score: Bills 27, Redskins 17.