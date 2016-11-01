HIGGINS, NAPLES DISPUTE PAC DONATIONS DEMOCRAT LAUNCHES THE LATEST CHARGES IN THE RACE FOR COMPTROLLER

Comptroller candidates Nancy A. Naples and Brian M. Higgins are trading last minute charges over ethics in campaign financing -- a hot topic in races involving financial officers around the state.

The newest charges stem from Higgins, the Democrat-Conservative, who says Ms. Naples received $450 from M&T Bank's political action committee -- despite her claims that she refuses contributions from PACs and other special interests.

"Accepting PAC money is not a problem for me," Higgins said, "but I do have a problem with someone saying they're not accepting it. When you look at the records, you find PACs have, in fact, contributed to her."

The Buffalo News confirmed that the PAC donated $200 to Ms. Naples on Aug. 10 and $250 on Aug. 26. But the Republican-Independent Ms. Naples said that doesn't mean the contributions were accepted.

"She received the checks, but she also tore them up; they were physically destroyed," said campaign spokesman Peter Sigurdson, adding final campaign records will show that the funds were never deposited.

"When the campaign is over, we'll write them and tell them," he said.

State Board of Elections Executive Director Thomas Wilkey said there is no proscribed procedure for refusing contributions, noting returning the check would probably prove a more businesslike procedure. Still, he said not cashing the check constitutes non-acceptance.

Contributions from financial groups has been an issue in several comptroller elections recently. In New York City, for instance, Comptroller Elizabeth Holtzman was defeated in last month's Democratic primary over a campaign loan to her 1992 Senate campaign from Fleet Bank, whose sister firm was involved in underwriting New York City bonds.

In addition, nine Wall Street bond firms said earlier this month they would at least temporarily suspend contributions to candidates who could provide them with business. The companies, including such well-known names as Merrill Lynch; Goldman, Sachs; and Lehman Brothers, all said that while the contributions are legal, they can leave the impression that firms are buying business.

Following Higgins' charges, Ms. Naples continued chastising him for accepting campaign contributions from bond counsels and investment houses, claiming they represent an inherent conflict of interest.

In addition, she said a separate Democratic Party campaign fund has financed a "political smear campaign" against her in ads highlighting a lawsuit her firm filed against some former employees.

"Brian Higgins has accepted financial contributions from the very people who he would have to do business with as comptroller," she said. "This is an outright conflict of interest."

She listed contributions from various investment houses and bond counsels to the 1993 Endorsed Democratic Committee, a fund that supports other Democratic candidates.

Higgins has accepted PAC and other special-interest contributions to his own campaign, but says his past record and future intentions will not allow him to be compromised by campaign contributions.

Higgins insists while business interests have not contributed to Ms. Naples, many individuals associated with financial firms have. He also claims that his opponent has sought contributions from various special interests, but has not received any.

"It's one thing to say you don't do it, it's another to submit for it and not get it," he said.