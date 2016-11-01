D&B TO CUT THOUSANDS OF JOBS

Dun & Bradstreet Corp., a leading supplier of business information that includes the Moody's bond rating company and Nielsen television service, said Friday it will cut several thousand jobs over the next two years.

The company said the reductions were in response to the weak global economy and would be made through attrition and possible layoffs. D&B has 52,000 employees worldwide.

As part of the cuts, Dun & Bradstreet's information services unit, based in Murray Hill, N.J., has offered voluntary severance packages to its 7,000 U.S. employees. The goal is to eliminate several hundred jobs in the division, said David Monfried, a spokesman for the unit.

Dun & Bradstreet reported earlier this month that its third-quarter earnings rose 5.7 percent but that revenue slipped 2.7 percent, in part due to weakness in its directory information and software services businesses.