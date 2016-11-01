CONGREGATION MARKS 150 YEARS IN EAST AURORA

Members of the East Aurora Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate their 150th anniversary with a banquet this evening and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The service in the church at 464 Main St. will be based on a 1928 service, the earliest recorded in the congregation's archives. The sermon, "Greater Things to Come," will be delivered by the Rev. Charles Lamb, regional minister of the denomination's northeastern area, and a former pastor of the church.

The oldest continuing Disciples of Christ congregation in Western New York, the East Aurora church was established as the Church of Christ (Disciples) in 1843 by 13 East Aurora residents. The name was changed to East Aurora Christian Church in 1962.

The Rev. Amos Acree Jr., pastor of the Christian Church, noted that the organizers included one Comfort Parsons who had heard and been impressed with the preaching of Alexander Campbell, one of the founders of the Disciples of Christ.

The Christian Church and Disciples of Christ, both with roots in Presbyterianism, merged in 1832 under the name Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

During its early years, the East Aurora congregation met in a school, a store in Marilla, a blacksmith shop in South Wales and a saloon.

In 1865, they began building a small brick church at 817 Main St. It was dedicated in 1866.

The current church began taking shape in 1903 when the congregation built a stone and cement block church at 464 Main St. About 130 members were present for the dedication on May 7, 1905.

In 1963, the church sanctuary was modernized and enlarged to provide seating for nearly 200 people, the tower was removed and the exterior stone was covered with stucco. The project also involved construction of an addition to provide Sunday school rooms, a study and a vestibule.

In recent years, the church, which has about 200 members, has actively supported the Cleveland Christian Home, a home for children; and FISH, a food and clothing program for needy people. The congregation also actively supports the annual CROP Walk to raise money to fight world and local hunger.

One of the church's earlier projects in the late 1880s was sponsorship of Havens House, a home for elderly people.

The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. today in East Aurora's First Presbyterian Church, 9 Paine Ave.