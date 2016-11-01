HOSPITAL RETAINS DOCTOR IN ILLEGAL DRUG PROBE

A doctor who provided an experimental drug for illegal treatment of brain tumor patients remained on staff of Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx Thursday with no pay cut, although he was under state investigation over the 1987 incident and its coverup.

Dr. Peter Wiernik, an internationally known cancer researcher, was the target of a probe that could cost him his medical license, said a state Health Department spokesman.

Wiernik has admitted providing interleukin-2, an experimental drug he was using on kidney cancer patients, to two neurosurgeons to use on brain cancer victims. The neurosurgeons have resigned under some pressure, a medical center spokesman said.