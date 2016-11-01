BUILDER OFFERS TO OVERSEE SCHOOL JOBS

The Niagara-Wheatfield School Board heard a sales pitch Wednesday for hiring an outside construction manager to oversee three major building projects.

Representatives of Christa Construction Inc. of Rochester told the board members that the savings the school district would incur from their management would offset the fee paid for the service.

The company would replace the role of the general contractor and work with the architect to to give the board tighter control of the projects.

David Christa said his firm would provide "another set of eyes" for the board to avoid many of the pitfalls of construction.

Savings would result from: eliminating change orders; no mark-ups on the cost of subcontractors; coordination of subcontractors; and allowing the board to pay many of the bills directly, according to the discussion. Another technique would permit the company to penalize subcontractors for not working on schedule.

No fee for the firm's work was mentioned. Board President Paula Bush said the cost for the work would be based on the final size of the projects.

Christa said he would prepare an estimate for the board after reviewing a set of drawings done by the architect.

Earlier this month, the board agreed to build a new elementary school estimated to cost about $8.1 million and a $1.46 million multimedia center and a $2.2 million classroom link between the high school and middle school. The site of the new school has not been chosen but the board has indicated the campus site on Saunders Settlement Road as a good possibility.