HAMBURG ART GALLERY PREPARING FOR EXHIBIT

Works from private collections are being gathered for a Hamburg art gallery exhibit that will display paintings from acknowledged local master artists from the past 65 years.

The "Masters of Western New York" exhibition at the Waligur-Doering Gallery, a former mansion at 213 Main St., will include 88 works by 55 artists. An opening reception Sunday will feature music by the Quartette Classique of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Gallery owner Mary Ann Waligur-Doering said the idea for the exhibition came from Richard Hamilton Stamps, whose uncle was Vreelandt Lyman, one of the artists whose work will be displayed.

The gallery walls in the former Kronenberg mansion also will include art by Howard Klippert, husband of Helene Kronenberg, she added.

The art works date back to the late 1920s, and include paintings by Charles Burchfield, Tony Sisti, Rix Jennings, Carl Illig, Phillip Elliott, Alex Levy, Mildred Green, Arthur Kowalski, Edgar Kowalski and Harold Olmstead.

Also included are Robert Blair, Laszlo Szabo, Virginia Tillou, Thomas Aquinas Daly, David Pratt, Harvey Breverman, Walter Prochnowik, Walter Garver, Norbert Kammer, Hal English, Donald Haug, George Palmer, Bruce Kurland, John Yerger, Constance Payne and Virginia Cuthbert.

The show will run through Nov. 24. The opening reception, open to the public, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and the Philharmonic ensemble will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m.