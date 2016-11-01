Brandy Lynn Soto, 19, a former Lewiston-Porter Central High School cheerleader, died Saturday (Oct. 23, 1993) in Children's Hospital, Buffalo, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Buffalo, Miss Soto lived in Middleport and graduated from Lewiston-Porter Central High School in 1991. She was a high school varsity cheerleader and member of the school's yearbook committee.

She attended Niagara County Community College upon graduation.

She was a past member of the Explorer Post in Lockport.

Surviving are her mother, Joyce M. Roszmann; her father, Raymon Soto of Getzville; her stepmother, Diane Soto; a brother, Raymon Soto Jr. of Youngstown; her grandfather, Edward Roszmann; and her stepgrandparents, Raymond and Margaret Lyness of Buffalo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport. Burial will be in Glenwood Mausoleum, Lockport.[schlmn]