NEW EQUIPMENT FORCES RACQUETBALL STRATEGY CHANGES

LANCE ZEPP, one of the finest handball players Western New York has produced, noticed recently I was hitting a racquetball harder than I did 10 years ago.

The cause isn't some magic potion or high potency vitamins. I am just benefiting from equipment changes that are helping players of all abilities.

Mid- and oversize graphite racquets, with larger sweet spots and higher string tension, have given users a big edge, allowing them to hit harder and with more control.

Even the racquetballs are faster and livelier than those of a few years ago. The combination of high-powered racquets and lively balls has altered shot selection and strategy.

The following are some shots and strategies that should help your overall game:

The serve

A few years ago, the standard procedure was to hit a hard drive on your first serve and a lob to the receiver's backhand on the second.

Today the drive serve can be so devastating (Williamsville's Tim Doyle's serve has been timed at more than 160 mph) that the men's professional tour allows only one serve, rather than two.

However, the rest of us can take advantage of having two serves.

On your first, hit a hard drive low enough to bounce twice before it hits the back wall; or try to hit the crack just behind the short line. Vary your position in the service box to give your opponent a variety of drive serves to return.

Use a hard drive or Z-serve on your second serve. This goes against conventional thinking. However, you should hit the drive higher on the front wall to ensure it crosses the short line.

If you don't feel confident hitting a hard drive on your second serve, try a hard Z-serve. The ball should hit deep in the court to force a difficult return.

Volley the ball

A volley is a shot taken out of the air. It's especially effective after a good serve. Your opponent's return should allow you to take the ball near the service line and shoot it straight down the line. With your opponent caught deep in back court, he will have virtually no chance to return it.

Even with today's lively ball, some players attempt many soft shots. Volleys can frustrate the soft hitter, who will not have enough time to set up.

Passing shots

When your opponent is on the opposite side of the court between the service and short line, hit a passing shot. Hit the ball off the front wall into the sidewall, practically parallel to where your opponent is standing. You must be sure the shot is low enough that it won't fly off the back wall, giving your opponent time to return it.

Backhand overhead pass

Joe Garbarino, one of Western New York's leading players, has a deadly backhand, overhead passing shot that can be emulated by most players.

When the ball comes down from a ceiling, Garbarino looks as if he's going to hit it at shoulder height, straight down the line.

As his unsuspecting opponent rushes toward the front wall, Garbarino blasts a cross-court passing shot just out of the reach of his onrushing opponent.

However, your shot should not hit the sidewall as it would on a regular passing shot, because your opponent is standing behind the short line. If the ball catches the sidewall, it will allow your opponent a chance to get to it.

Forehand overhead

Such overheads should be hit as close to the front wall-sidewall joint as possible. When you are stationed deep, it is best to hit a cross-court overhead, as your opponent is usually standing across from you in back court. You must be sure that you hit the shot hard and low. Occasionally, a hard overhead down the line is very effective as a change of pace.