MOGILNY AND SABRES CLOSE TO AGREEMENT ON $10.8 MILLION PACT

ALEXANDER MOGILNY hasn't played a game this season, but he's about to become the highest-paid Buffalo Sabre ever.

The Buffalo News has learned that Mogilny has agreed to most of the terms in a new contract that would pay him an average of $2.7 million a season for the next four seasons. Mogilny is in the option year of a deal he signed at the start of last season. That contract, heavily laced with bonuses, paid Mogilny nearly $1 million and incorporated much of his bonus money into this year's base salary. The new deal is sweeter on the base but reportedly still has bonus clauses.

Sources told The News there are still some matters to be clarified but that the basic salary and length of the deal have been settled.

Neither Gerry Meehan, the Sabres' executive vice president for sports operations, nor Michael Barnett, Mogilny's agent, would confirm the length or stated amounts, but Barnett said he was "optimistic" the deal would be completed soon.

Barnett also said Mogilny was pleased with the idea of a long-term commitment to Western New York. He said Mogilny enjoys the area and particularly enjoys his relationship with center Pat LaFontaine and coach and general manager John Muckler.

Mogilny did file for salary arbitration (a hearing was set for Nov. 11), but Barnett said he was optimistic the deal would be completed before then.

The deal is said to be similar to one recently signed by Pierre Turgeon and the New York Islanders. The former Sabre relinquished his marketing rights to the club, a concession that earned him a large base salary.

Barnett said it was the Sabres who requested Mogilny's marketing rights and that it appeared to be tied into plans for the new Crossroads Arena.

"We have no objection to that providing the rights aren't misused to the point that they would have an adverse impact on his play," Barnett said. "This is a common practice with teams building new buildings or trying to find funding for new construction. A long-term commitment to a player or players would naturally coincide with a need to raise revenue."

It's questionable whether Mogilny's marketing rights are as valuable to the Sabres as Turgeon's are in the media-sensitive New York market. Although perhaps more talented than Turgeon and such other young stars as Alexandre Daigle and Chris Pronger who have relinquished marketing rights to their clubs, Mogilny is not as outgoing or proficient with the media as other players.

Still, Mogilny has come a long way in that regard, and the Sabres are expected to market him in a package with teammate LaFontaine once LaFontaine reworks his agreement.

LaFontaine is entering the third year of a $7.2 million contract that covers three seasons plus an option year. Judging from contracts recently signed by some of the game's top players, such as Turgeon and Detroit's Steve Yzerman, LaFontaine could expect to command from $3 million up to $4 million a year.

Mogilny, Lemieux on way back

If all goes according to plan, Mogilny and Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Mario Lemieux will be back in their respective lineups within a day of each other. Mogilny, who has not seen action this season, is projecting Wednesday's game at Calgary as a likely return date. Lemieux, who also hasn't played this season, is looking at a home game with Quebec on Thursday.

Lemieux's agent had earlier projected a Nov. 6 return for his client, but Lemieux moved the timetable up.

"I still have a little bit of pain, but not like before," he said. "My back is a lot stronger than it was, and I will continue my rehabilitation program all year to keep my (back) muscles fit. I feel good. I still feel a little slow, and it will take me awhile to get in shape."

Lemieux has been skating every day the past few days and has resumed practicing with the team. He said recent tests connected to his bout with Hodgkin's disease came back fine (he is in remission) and that his only problem is his back.

"As long as my back holds up and I'm able to go out there and do the things I do, I will continue to play. I still have things to do, win more championships in Pittsburgh, and I certainly would like to be a part of them."

Glove work helps Flyers soar

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the teams off to a good start (5-1 before the weekend), and the club credits goaltending for the surge. Goalie Dominic Roussel won his first five starts with a 2.20 goals-against average. Roussel hired a personal trainer over the summer and started working for this season the day last season ended. He also spent offseason time working with former Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent.

Roussel came into the league last season as a flopper but learned that standup goalies have an advantage because they often can wait out the shooter.

The Flyers also have been getting help from their forwards. In their first six games, they've outscored opponents, 11-2, in the third period. Flyers coach Terry Simpson attributes that to superior conditioning and an increased awareness that every game counts.

He said he expects it will take 85-90 points just to make the playoffs in the new conference realignment and his team knows it.

"We have to drive ourselves; we're in such a competitive situation," Simpson said. "We don't want to be relying on somebody else to lose a game on the last day of the season so we can make it."

Chicago's Larmer still sitting

The Chicago Blackhawks started the season without holdout forward Steve Larmer. That ended Larmer's streak of 884 games, the second longest in NHL history. The irony wasn't lost on Larmer, who isn't holding out for money but for a change of scenery.

"I always thought it would end because of an injury or a suspension or something like that," he said. "I never envisioned something like this."

Larmer said he's not angry at the Hawks and their inability to move him before the season but that he is disappointed that the streak would end that way. He also has admitted to being so disgusted with his current situation that he is considering leaving the game entirely.

Typically, the Hawks see Larmer's absence as a circumstance that requires the rest of the team to "work harder."

They had one of the game's weakest offenses last season, and that included Larmer's 35 goals. Chicago went 1-4-2 at the start largely because Michel Goulet, Brian Noonan and Joe Murphy had combined for only three goals.

The Hawks are still talking to Vancouver about holdout center Petr Nedved. The Detroit Red Wings are also involved and might try to get Larmer, a divisional and conference rival, via Vancouver.

Burr responds to benching

Detroit coach Scotty Bowman had an answer for those who criticized him for benching Shawn Burr early in the season: "I've sat out some of the great players in the game -- (Guy) Lafleur, (Yvon) Lambert, (Serge) Savard. What's this Shawn Burr?"

Like a lot of great players before him, Burr responded with a great game. He had three goals against the Sabres Monday night in the Aud.

Bowman apparently has had problems with other Red Wings players. Team captain Yzerman and defenseman Paul Coffey have been in and out of the lineup with wrist injuries.

Dial 1-800-HITMAN

Quote of the week: Center Wayne Gretzky leads the league in scoring, but he's been taking a beating since the Kings sent enforcer Marty McSorley to Pittsburgh. After Gretzky took a massive hit from Edmonton defenseman Dave Manson, Kings coach Barry Melrose was asked what he could do to stop the pounding. His response: "If I did what sportswriters wanted me to do, I'd be dialing the Godfather right now."

Around the boards

It's no longer impossible to get a ticket at Chicago Stadium. Recently, the Hawks failed to sell out two games, the first time since 1989 there had been two consecutive non-sellouts at the historic arena. . . . The Washington Capitals are dangling defenseman Kevin Hatcher to Quebec for star center Joe Sakic. There also are rumors that Hatcher or Al Iafrate could go to Vancouver for Nedved. . . . It's a long shot, but the Rangers might dangle defenseman James Patrick to the Sabres. GM Neil Smith has been taking in a few Sabres games of late, and Patrick already is on the outs with Rangers coach Mike Keenan. . . . Buffalo, the New York Islanders and several other clubs are scouting the Dallas Stars for defensemen. The Stars want a left wing.