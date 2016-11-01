CITY MISSION HAS GROWN, DEVELOPED AND SUCCEEDED

Over the years, the people of Western New York have given tremendous support to the City Mission. One does not have to go back many years to the time when transient men could be found in public places such as the library with no place to go.

Because the community saw what could be done for these people through the Historically, only men were serviced at the mission, with bed space for about 35. Now 150 men along with 45 women and children can be accommodated. Educational, nursing, occupational and spiritual programs are administered every day for our indigent population.

Some would call for a return to the hand-to-mouth days at the mission. Perhaps we should first interview the men who could tell us just how cold Buffalo nights can be or ask the unemployed or abused woman where she will house and feed her family.

I, as one who has been on the "inside" of the mission's workings, am thankful for the resources we have had to take care of needy, hurting people. I am convinced that Buffalonians will not be turned upside down by nay-sayers who don't have all the facts or who express them to benefit their own position.

Wonderful strides have been made in homelessness in our city through the City Mission. It has saved the taxpayers millions of dollars per year because of its donation-based philosophy. There are no apologies.

CHRISTINE OVERHOLT

Williamsville