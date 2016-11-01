Things to do

Indoor soccer fans get a preview at the Buffalo Blizzard today in a National Professional Soccer League exhibition game against the Cleveland Crunch at 2:30 p.m. in Memorial Auditorium. "Blizzard Experience" activities start at noon, there's a media game at 1.

Today is your last chance to catch the University at Buffalo football team at home as the Bulls host Towson State at 1:30 p.m. at the new UB Stadium. Buffalo State plays Ithaca at 1:30 p.m. today at Coyer Field.

The last days of the Fort Erie thoroughbred racing season are marked by "fan appreciation weekend." Today and Sunday the track has $1 general admission plus free parking, programs, coffee and pop plus draws all afternoon for gift packages. The 1993 season runs through Tuesday with first post at 1:35 p.m. Meanwhile, Buffalo Raceway in Hamburg will have Blizzard Night at the Races tonight plus a live country western concert by Stevie Ray Shannon at 10:30. First post is 7:35.

The high school football schedule today is highlighted by the 34th meeting between rivals Kenmore East and Kenmore West. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Crosby Field.

The Toronto Ski Show runs today (10 a.m.-9 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) in the Automotive Building at Exhibition Place.

Things to view

For only the third time in eight weeks, the Buffalo Bills will be playing a game at 1 p.m. Sunday (Ch. 2) when they take on the New York Jets at the Meadowlands.

Three other NFL games are scheduled Sunday, including Indianapolis at Miami at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. The other action is at 4 p.m. as Pittsburgh plays at Cleveland on Ch. 2 and San Francisco hosts Phoenix on Ch. 4. The Monday night game (9 p.m., Ch. 7) is Minnesota at Chicago.

The World Series between Toronto and Philadelphia returns north of the border Game Six (8 p.m. tonight) and, if necessary, Game Seven (8 p.m. Sunday) at SkyDome (Ch. 4).

The Buffalo Sabres will look to beat a Northeast Division foe tonight at Hartford when they battle the Whalers at 7:30 p.m. on Empire cable.

Two games highlight a full schedule of college football today. The second-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame host Southern Cal at 2:30 p.m. today on Ch. 2. The other showcase game is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN as No. 6 Miami hosts 23rd-ranked Syracuse.

Charles Barkley leads the Phoenix Suns into the finals of the McDonald's Open against Buckler Bologna from Munich at noon today on Ch. 2.

TV times

TODAY

Noon 2 NBA Preseason Basketball: McDonald's Open, Final: Phoenix Suns vs. Buckler Bologna of Italy. From Munich. 657491

12:30 PM ESPN College Football: Iowa at Michigan State. 227830

12:30 PM EMP College Football: Kentucky at Georgia. 670946

2 PM 11 College Football: Guelph at Toronto. 994323

2 PM TNN Auto Racing: AC Delco 200. Grand national race, from Rockingham, N.C. 413507

2:30 PM 2 College Football: USC at Notre Dame. 939656

3 PM 5 CFL Football: Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders. 345033

3:30 PM 7 College Football: Illinois at Michigan. 586588

4 PM ESPN Horse Racing: Washington D.C. International. From Baltimore. 498149

5 PM ESPN Golf: Las Vegas Invitational, Fourth Round. From Nevada. 115439

5 PM TNT U.S. Olympic Gold: Boxing: United States vs. Russia. 712694

7:30 PM ESPN College Football: Syracuse at Miami.