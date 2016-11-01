Services for Mary V. Brown, 89, a former longtime Middleport resident, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the United Methodist Church, Park Avenue, Middleport. Burial will be in Hartland Central Cemetery.

The former Mary V. Williams, a native of Buffalo, died Thursday (Oct. 21, 1993) at the Orchard Park Health Care Center.

She had worked as a sales clerk at J.C. Murphy in Medina and was a member of the Middleport Senior Citizens and the Middleport United Methodist Church.

She was the widow of Lee Menzo Brown.

Surviving are two sons, George of Gasport and Robert of Lockport; two daughters, Virginia Moore and Sarah Shanley, both of Middleport; a sister, Frances Lyster of Lockport; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

[Sherwood].