RECEIVE SCHOLARSHIPS

Buffalo Branch, American Association of University Women, has selected three recipients to be awarded a total of $3,000 from the Chamberlin Loan Fund and $1,000 from Funds for Education. Recipients, the college or university where they will use the loan or grant and their fields of study are Sandra L. Doran of Angola, Syracuse University, environmental science; Kim Grabowski of North Tonawanda, Cleveland Institute of Art, metals; Donna Marie Otabachian of Niagara Falls, University at Buffalo, education administration.