MCQUAID INVITATIONAL ATTRACTS AREA'S BEST CROSS-COUNTRY TEAMS

The McQuaid Invitational is one of the nation's biggest high school cross-country meets, which is why many of the best teams and runners in Western New York have chosen to travel to Rochester on Saturday.

"It's an exciting meet and we're looking forward to going there," Sherman coach Arden Downey said. "The competition is always strong."

Five boys teams and four girls squads ranked in the Checkers Athletic Club/Runners Roost WNY Poll will be among more than 100 schools and 4,800 runners from seven states and Canada taking part in the meet, which begins at 9 a.m. at Genesee Valley Park.

"We won't have any trouble getting up for this one," said St. Joe's coach Mike Diggins, whose top-ranked team heads the boys contingent which also includes No. 2 Silver Creek, No. 4 Lake Shore, No. 6 East Aurora and No. 8 Canisius. Area girls teams entered are top-ranked Clarence, No. 2 Lake Shore, No. 4 Silver Creek and No. 7 Allegany.

"Since we are not involved in state competition, meets like this mean a lot to us," Diggins added. "It is a challenge for our kids because they know they have to go there and run well."

Sherman's Nolan Swanson, who placed second in the small school race a year ago, will be among the favorites. Swanson has already won the Newark and Franklinville invitationals this season and was a gold medalist in the 5,000 and steeplechase at the Empire State Games over the summer.

St. Joe's boys team, winners of the large school division of the Alden Invitational last Saturday, will be led by Peter Ohl. Ohl was third in the large school race at Alden behind Ron Hess and Andy Priuetera, who should set the pace for East Aurora this weekend.

Silver Creek, which won the small school title at the Southern Tier Classic last Saturday, is led by Brian Metzger. Don Herzog of Canisius is capable of finishing in the top 15.

Clarence's girls team, fresh from its victory at Newark last week, goes for its second McQuaid small school title. Clarence has one of the deepest teams in the field with seven runners (Patti Carroll, Erin Miller, Kristen Mong, Shannon Bugenhagen, Nicole Gostomski, Jenny Folckemer and Laura Folckemer) capable of finishing in the top 10.

"These girls know what it takes to win," coach John Hunt said. "I think they will do well this weekend."

Lake Shore's girls team, which won the large school title at the Alden Invitational last week, has one of the area's best in Lisa Murphy. She heads a list of talented girls that includes Fredonia's Beth Reed, Silver Creek's Krissy Kelly and Allegany's Molly Finn.

Harriers set for Optimist

Some of the big names won't be there, but this year's Evening Optimist Club Invitational cross-country meet should have a competitive field.

The 14th annual event will again be held at the Beaver Island State Park beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

Despite the absence of several good teams, the Optimist will have another strong field.

Grand Island's Justin Winstell is among the favorites in the boys race along with Troy Chambers of Bennett, Rick Dombroski of Iroquois and Harsha Thirumirthy of City Honors.

Grand Island's Karen Monaco, Starpoint's Heather Cappello, Mount Mercy's Katie Wirth and Akron's Sue Ford are the favorites in the girls competition.

West Seneca East and Grand Island could be the teams to watch in both the boys and girls races. East won the boys Class IV varsity team title last year.

Catholic gridders at Rich

League AA of the Msgr. Martin Association is on the line Friday when St. Joe's, ranked eighth in The Buffalo News Large Schools Grid Poll, and No. 9 Bishop Timon/St. Jude meet at 6 p.m. at Rich Stadium.

St. Francis and Canisius conclude the Catholic league double-header at 8.

If Timon (3-1) wins, the Tigers would be the champion. If St. Joe's (2-1) and St. Francis (2-1-1) win, the AA title will be determined when the teams play next Saturday.

Tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday at Booth No. 1. Only Gate Two on One Bills Drive will be open for parking, and seating will be only on the press box side.

Division V leaders face off

The big game on Saturday's grid schedule has No. 1 small school Lackawanna (4-0) hosting No. 9 Cheektowaga (3-1) at 2 p.m.

Both teams are 3-0 in the division, but Lackawanna is considered the favorite because of its speed at the skill positions. Quarterback Warren Miles has been unstoppable and has been a force on defense.

Cheektowaga has quite a talent in Keith Hansen, a solid fullback who is an All-Western New York candidate at linebacker.

"He was a load last year and he's still a load," Lackawanna coach Bill Pukalo said. "We'll have to know where he is at all times."

An all-purpose player

There will be nothing at stake when O'Hara (1-3) plays host to Wellsville on Saturday. But when O'Hara takes the field, look for Ricardo Jackson to provide a lot of excitement.

The junior running back has been Western New York's best-kept secret this season. Jackson has gained 675 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns, including three on returns.

He has returned kickoffs 80 and 85 yard for scores and added a 72-yard punt return. His two rushing touchdowns have covered 25 and 54 yards and he has a 59-yard TD receiving. He also has had scores on a punt return and a run from scrimmage nullified by penalties.

"Ricardo seems to do a lot of it on his own," coach Frank Grandinetti said. "He has good speed and knows how to find an opening. He's a special ballplayer and a great kid."