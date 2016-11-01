WARD ASKING ECAC TO REVIEW REFS' CALLS

University at Buffalo football coach Jim Ward is sending tapes of Saturday's game against Edinboro to the Eastern College Athletic Conference to document mistakes he claims were made by the officials.

The eight-man ECAC crew drew the ire of both teams during Edinboro's penalty-filled, 28-17 victory. UB (0-4) was hit with a school record-tying 17 penalties for 133 yards, while Edinboro had 14 for 110.

An ECAC observer in the press box during the game heard complaints from representatives of both schools.

"If it helps these officials become better officials, that's fine," Ward said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "But if they come back and do the same thing, I don't want them to hurt my kids. I don't want that."

Ward's anger peaked in the third quarter, when UB's Terrance Fisher received a personal foul for throwing an Edinboro punt returner to the ground in a manner officials deemed to be head-first. Ward came on to the field, spiked his cap to the ground and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

"I lost my cool, and I apologize. I don't normally do that," Ward said. "I was just so upset by the answer I got from the official (that the tackle was judged to be dangerous)."

Ward was also disturbed by a holding call on running back Sunnel Motley that wiped out a Mark Taylor-to-Doc Smith pass to the Edinboro 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter. He was also upset with the spot of the ball, regardless of the fact the penalty nullified the play. Smith apparently hit the goal-line pylon with the ball but was ruled out of bounds at the 1.

"The rule is when the ball hits the pylon it is a touchdown all through the whole world," Ward said. "It bothers me that grown-ups would do things like that. I hope and pray that it wasn't a conscious effort just to throw flags like that, because if that is what this is all about, then this is sick."

In other news, Ward said quarterback Cliff Scott is expected to start Saturday's game at Hofstra despite suffering a twisted knee against Edinboro. However, Ward said senior running back Matt Prelewicz is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle.