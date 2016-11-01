U.S., BIG 3 UNVEIL PLAN FOR `SUPERCAR' JOINT RESEARCH EFFORT AIMS AT TRIPLING FUEL EFFICIENCY

The Clinton administration unveiled a government-industry research effort today aimed at tripling automobile fuel efficiency as new government figures show fuel economy has changed little over the past eight years.

Clinton and Vice President Gore were joined by the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Corp. and Chrysler Corp. -- to announce the "supercar" plan, which will direct millions of dollars in federal research money into helping to develop the next-generation automobile.

"Today we are going to try to give America a new car-crazy chapter in her rich history, to launch a technological adventure as ambitious as any our nation has ever attempted," Clinton said at a ceremony on South Lawn of the White House.

Clinton said the research effort, with the government sharing the financing with industry on the projects with the greatest risk, will "define the world car of the next century."

While welcoming the partnership, the auto executives were more cautious about the prospects of developing a high-mileage car while maintaining vehicle size and safety. It "will push the theoretical limits of energy efficiency, and there's no promise the desired technologies will be found," said Harold Poling, chairman of Ford Motor Co.

The plan sets a 10-year goal of building a vehicle that gets the equivalent of three times the current federal mileage level, or 82.5 miles per gallon. While that sounds amazing, it might apply to a vehicle run by electricity or a power system not yet invented.

"The public should expect breakthroughs that will redefine the automobile industry and position our companies to have an excellent change to dominate the market for an entirely new kind of automobile in the next century," Gore said Tuesday in an interview.

He said the new, high-mileage car to be developed must be as comfortable, powerful and safe as today's typical cars. It also must sell, he added.

"Just having a tin box that gets very high mileage is not the point," Gore said. "That can be done now, as everyone knows. But having the kind of impressive but marketable automobile that is now produced by the U.S. companies and with a threefold increase along with it -- that's the hard part."

Clinton and Gore have long argued that industry-government cooperation in other countries -- notably Germany and Japan -- has helped those nations compete in the global economy.

The auto industry is the world's greatest barometer of that competition. Japan, where government and industry often are partners, has dominated growth in the industry for at least 15 years.

Foreign-owned automakers, even those with U.S. factories, are not part of the supercar research project. But past controversies kept negotiations on the deal going for seven months.

The auto industry worried that the government and environmentalists were trying a backdoor attempt to regulate them into tougher mileage or pollution rules. The government and environmentalists worried that the industry would use vague goals in a research project to delay or block mileage or pollution proposals from Congress.

Some government officials have mentioned in recent months that the total cost could become $1 billion over many years, counting industry and federal research dollars.

The effort will involve such government projects as superstrong, lightweight weapons casings; electronics from the "Star Wars" space-oriented missile-defense system; and superefficient motors and fuels cells.