MUSICIANS TO VOTE ON 'MINI' PACT PLAN WOULD LET NEW SEASON START

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's musicians union will vote today on management's new proposal to start the concert season while contract negotiations continue on reducing a projected $1 million deficit.

The management offer includes five weeks' pay at the musicians' current contract rates during the seven weeks of the "minicontract" and restoration of health benefits, The Buffalo News learned Tuesday.

Management also has offered to hire two musicians who auditioned before the current crisis developed but whose job offers had been put on hold.

Although the offer includes full pay and benefits, it deviates from the current contract in not offering pay for all seven weeks. That part of the offer is expected to be opposed by some musicians.

Alan Ross, chairman of the Orchestra Musicians Committee, said the musicians' negotiating team was to discuss the proposal this morning and then present it to the union members at noon in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Main Street near North Street.

He added that a two-thirds vote is needed to approve the proposal and that an announcement of the vote outcome will be made after the meeting.

Asked how the vote would go, Ross said, "I can't say that I'm optimistic."

At this point, Ross said, "no one on the negotiating committee" has been outspoken against it. However, he added that "there has been a lot of misinformation" among the musicians as to what the offer means.

"It is important that all the true details of the proposal and the ramifications of not accepting it are made clear to the musicians," he said.

If the proposal is approved, Ross said, the musicians will have to face the tough question of what kind of offer they will get from management in the long run as a result of the negotiations.

He made his comments after a benefit performance by the musicians, under the baton of former Assistant Conductor Raymond Harvey, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church to raise money to help defray the cost of replacing the musicians' canceled health insurance. Spectators filled the church, many sitting on the floor in the center aisle or on folding chairs in the church vestibule, out of sight of the orchestra. The crowd was estimated at about 1,000.

During the intermission, Ross read a letter from former Buffalo Philharmonic conductor Lucas Foss.

"How diminished life would be in Buffalo without this orchestra," the letter said. "The orchestra is like a flame that makes life meaningful."

Buffalo's mayoral candidates also spoke.

"There can be no cultural vision for Buffalo or Western New York without a strong, viable Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra," said State Sen. Anthony Masiello, the Democratic candidate.

"This is one issue that transcends politics," said Richard Grimm, the Republican candidate. "We can't let the Buffalo Philharmonic die. It goes to community pride."

"We do not have an agreement on the long-term or the yearlong issue of getting a balanced budget," Orchestra Board Chairman Andrew J. Rudnick said Tuesday. "But everyone believes we should try to get the musicians playing as soon as possible and give them as much compensation as possible.

Rudnick said the Philharmonic's next possible concert is set for Oct. 7.