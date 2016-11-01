A memorial service for Frank H. Ford Jr. will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in Bliss Baptist Church, Main Street, Bliss.

Ford, 54, of Sowerby Road, died Thursday (Sept. 23, 1993) at his home.

Born in Buffalo, he moved here in 1974 from Warsaw.

Survivors include his wife, the former Alice Krotz; two daughters, Linda Demers of North Java and Karen Rupp of Warsaw; a son, Michael of Atlanta; his mother, Dorothy Ford of Lockport; two sisters, Helen Majerick of North Tonawanda and Janet Jenkins of Lockport; three brothers, Donald and Robert, both of Lockport, and Thomas of Labelle, Fla.; and nine grandchildren.