INFERTILITY AND THE GENDER GAP

Sorrow, isolation, guilt and powerlessness are common reactions to the label of infertility, but the way partners express these feelings is often very different and may fuel even more conflict.

In general, women have been found to be more verbal and more apt to seek support during times of stress, while men tend to use avoidance, minimization and denial. In a study of the psychological effects of infertility, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center researchers found that infertility emphasized these differences.

The gender gap may be even more significant in light of the fact that infertility affects one out of five couples of childbearing age in the United States -- and this figure is likely to grow.

Su Phipps, study coordinator, says the billion-dollar infertility problem is likely to escalate because of the growing population of persons of childbearing age, the postponement of pregnancy and the effects of the "silent" epidemic of sexually transmitted diseases.

So what's the problem? Sometimes the message of devastation gets lost in the translation. Ms. Phipps found husbands viewed their wives' need to talk as a demand for the husband to find a solution, while wives viewed it as a way to cope. Women, on the other hand, were protective of their husbands and didn't always share their feelings with them.

Other findings:

Women were more likely to describe feelings of low self-esteem because of their inability to have a child.

Men were more ambivalent about the changes a child would make in their lives.

Men were more likely to question whether a child was worth the ordeal of infertility treatment.

The one area where the sexes expressed unity was their opinion of their experience with infertility experts -- almost entirely negative. Couples interviewed said the experts focused on gaining a child rather than dealing with the emotional and physical aspects of infertility.

"The knowledge we are gleaning about gender differences can be very helpful in allowing nurses and other health professionals to assist couples in a sensitive, holistic manner and to help spouses support each other by understanding each other's individual ways of coping with infertility," Ms. Phipps says.