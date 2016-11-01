FREE CHILD IMMUNIZATION CLINICS TO BE CONDUCTED BY ERIE COUNTY

A series of free immunization clinics for Buffalo children was announced today.

Dr. Arnold Lubin, county health commissioner, said a recent county study showed only 56 percent of Erie County 2-year-olds were up to date with the recommended schedule of childhood vaccinations.

"That is a critical age for children to be immunized, in order to protect them from diseases including polio, measles, mumps, whooping cough and diphtheria," said Erie County Executive Gorski in announcing the clinics during an appearance at the Gajewski Health Center, 1500 Broadway.

Gorski said that although the focus of the clinics will be on children from two months to two years, children up to and including 5 years old will be accepted. Estimates of how many children might be immunized under the program are not available, officials said.

Under a $100,000 grant from the state Health Department, free vaccines will be given to physicians for treatment of medically indigent patients. But a department spokesman said, "Any child who needs this service, indigent or not, will be taken care of."

Gorski said he would urge all parents to use the free clinics if their children have not received their vaccinations.

"It's the best and surest way for them to protect their children," Gorski said. "Use of these clinics today could prevent a needless tragedy down the road. This is exactly the kind of program we're talking about that can help break the cycle of poverty."

County Medical Care Administrator Gary Smith said the county qualified for the state grant by assuring that the clinics would be open to the public during the evening hours, as well as during the daytime, so that everyone would have access to the program.

The four clinics providing the immunization service are:

Dr. Matt Gajewski Human Services Center, 1500 Broadway: from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 and between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 20 and Dec. 21.

Roberto Clemente Maternal & Child Health Center, 104 Maryland: from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday and Dec. 7 and from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

Jesse E. Nash Health Center, 608 William St.: from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.

Butler Mitchell Boys and Girls Club, 370 Massachusetts Ave.: from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 23 and Nov. 27 and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

Smith said these four clinics were the first to be set up in a three-month program targeting areas within the city where the greatest need for the free inoculations seem to be.

"We'll track the performance of these locations over the next quarter," said Smith, "and make any decisions on opening new clinics in different areas based on activity over the next three months."

Children who do not have a regular source of medical care will be referred to doctors. Further information is available from the county Health Department at 858-6450.