NEW ORLEANS -- It was the same old airtight Saints-49ers game, with one exception:

This time New Orleans won, taking early-season control over the team it's had so much trouble getting past in the NFC West.

Morten Andersen's field goal did it. He kicked a 49-yarder with five seconds left Sunday that gave New Orleans (4-0) a 16-13 victory and a two-game lead in the division. The 49ers (2-2) lost for only the third time in their last dozen games with the Saints.

"We've had so many games like that where they've found a way to win at the end, it was such a nice change for us to find a way," said New Orleans coach Jim Mora. "It's seemed like we're always at the other end, fighting our heads off for 60 minutes and then losing."

"We all thought it was time to get it done," said linebacker Vaughn Johnson, who had 13 tackles and nine assists. "We talked about it yesterday; we talked about it today; and then we went out and did it."

There were other heroes for the Saints besides Johnson and Andersen in a game typical of the series (the Niners' last five wins have been by a total of 14 points).

There was Rickey Jackson, who had three of New Orleans' six sacks; rookie Derek Brown, who ran for 88 yards in 21 carries; and Gene Atkins and Toi Cook, who made big plays in the secondary.

There also was Wade Wilson, who drove the Saints from their 23-yard line to the Niners' 32 in little over a minute after Mike Cofer's 30-yard field goal had tied the game with 1:14 left. Johnson made a big play just before that, pressuring Steve Young into an incomplete pass that kept the Niners out of the end zone.

"I never had any concern about Wade's ability to get the job done. He's proven he can do what we want to do," Mora said of his new quarterback, formerly of the Vikings and Falcons. "I've seen him from the other side enough times to know that he's a heck of a football player. That last drive was a heck of a job."

Jets 45, Patriots 7

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York turned Bill Parcells' first game back at Giants Stadium into a disaster by routing New England.

Parcells, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories and was 50-21 at the Meadowlands, saw his Patriots fall behind, 35-0, by halftime.

Boomer Esiason hit his first 13 passes, setting a team record with 18 in a row over two games and tying the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Brad Baxter scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, Johnny Johnson on one of 6 yards, Terance Mathis on a 17-yard reverse and James Thornton on his first catch with the Jets, who are 2-1 under Bruce Coslet for the first time in his four seasons as coach.

All that came in the first half, when the Jets outgained the Patriots 233 yards to 41. New York had 16 first downs to four for New England (0-4).

Rams 28, Oilers 13

HOUSTON -- Jim Everett and Warren Moon came to the Astrodome seeking redemption. Only Everett found it.

Criticized for his performance this season, Everett threw three touchdown passes and didn't wilt under Houston's blitz, leading Los Angeles (2-2) over Houston (1-3).

"He came up to me before the game," said Rams guard Tom Newberry, "and said, 'Hey, I'm going to stand in there today and take the hits. . . . I'm not going to get down no matter if I get hit 20 times. We're going to go out and beat these guys.' "

Houston's run-and-shoot offense was held to two field goals and trailed, 14-6, when Warren Moon finally hit Ernest Givins, who streaked past two defenders midway in the third quarter for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

That cut the Rams' lead to 14-13, but Everett came back with touchdown passes of 22 yards to Travis McNeal in the third quarter and 48 yards to Henry Ellard with 1:10 gone in the fourth.

Everett completed 19 of 28 passes for 316 yards, his biggest day since last Dec. 6.

Colts 23, Browns 10

INDIANAPOLIS -- This time Vinny Testaverde's comeback attempt crashed.

Testaverde, subbing for an ineffective Bernie Kosar for the second week in a row, threw an interception and fumbled in the end zone on Cleveland's last two chances as Indianapolis won.

The big comeback engineered by Jack Trudeau, who led the Colts on a 65-yard march that ended with Anthony Johnson's 6-yard touchdown run, giving Indianapolis a 16-10 lead with 3:14 left.

The Colts added another touchdown when Testaverde fumbled and Jeff Herrod fell on the ball in the end zone with 1:19 left.

Trudeau, who was 22 of 38 for 260 yards, bruised a thigh and was replaced for one series in the third quarter by Jeff George, who lost his starting spot after missing 36 days of training camp.

Vikings 15, Packers 13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jim McMahon completed a 45-yard pass to Eric Guliford with 6 seconds to play, setting up Fuad Reveiz's fifth field goal as Minnesota rallied to beat Green Bay.

With the Vikings facing third-and-10 from the 50, the Packers (1-2) blew their coverage, and McMahon, who had rolled right to avoid the rush, spotted Guliford all alone at the 11. Guliford went 6 more yards before being pushed out of bounds by Mike Prior.

Reveiz, whose 49-yard attempt hit the crossbar with 2:40 left, then kicked a 22-yarder for the Vikings' fifth victory in their last six games against Green Bay.

Bears 47, Buccaneers 17

CHICAGO -- Chicago coach Dave Wannstedt got his first win as Jim Harbaugh passed for two touchdowns and ran for another against winless Tampa Bay.

The Bears (1-2) scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, including two in 23 seconds, with Harbaugh throwing scoring passes of 25 yards to Ryan Wetnight and 17 to Tom Waddle.

Lions 26, Cardinals 20

PONTIAC, Mich. -- A switch in quarterbacks got Detroit's offense untracked.

With Andre Ware starting in place of Rodney Peete, the Lions scored their first touchdowns since opening day and beat Phoenix.

Ware, the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner who was making only his fifth career start, completed 11 of 24 passes for 194 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brett Perriman. But Lions coach Wayne Fontes was non-committal afterward on whether Ware would remain the starter over Rodney Peete.

Seahawks 19, Bengals 10

CINCINNATI -- Linebacker Kevin Murphy stripped Harold Green in the end zone as Cincinnati (0-4) tried to run a sweep, and Rod Stephens fell on the ball for a touchdown with 4:26 left to give the Seahawks (2-2) their second straight victory.