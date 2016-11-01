BARTENDER CRITICALLY HURT IN ACCIDENT WITH GUN

A bartender at a Bailey Avenue tavern was critically wounded early Sunday morning when he accidentally shot himself in the head, homicide police said.

Jeffrey L. Milbrand, 33, of Zurbrick Road, Depew, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition today.

The shooting at Jimmy J's Bar and Restaurant, 3259 Bailey Ave., was reported at 3:34 a.m., according to police.

Milbrand, who had received his gun permit in July, was reaching for his 9-mm semi-

automatic handgun on a shelf behind the bar when the gun discharged, said Capt. Charles T. Fieramusca, chief of the Homicide Bureau.

Fieramusca said the weapon was already cocked and that it accidentally discharged into Milbrand's head.

Homicide police were called in because of the serious nature of the injury.