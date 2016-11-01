ANIMAL TESTING BACKFIRES FOR PROCTER AND GAMBLE

The recent layoff of 13,000 workers announced by Procter and Gamble is due in part to the millions of caring consumers who, like me, refuse to support Procter and Gamble as long as it continues archaic and cruel animal tests. Procter and Gamble would never admit that animal rights could hurt their business, but it has.

Millions look for the words "Not Tested on Animals" to guarantee that their dollars discourage the needless burning, blinding and poisoning of animals. Companies like Paul Mitchell Systems and Tom's of Maine, which advertise their use of non-animal safety tests, have enjoyed skyrocketing sales in recent years. And the cruelty- free market is growing.

Procter and Gamble wants to keep its traditional protection from product liability. But human-cell tests and other methods produce safety data far more reliable than data from animals. Procter and Gamble develops and uses non-animal tests, but refuses to cease using animals, too.

I wish I could support Procter and Gamble employees, but I cannot support animal abuse. I call on others to help convince them to abandon the sinking ship of unreliable and cruel animal tests.

VALERI SUMMERS

Lancaster