JANE S. HICKEY, RETIRED SOCIAL WORKER

A memorial service for Jane S. Hickey, a retired social worker, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Central Presbyterian Church, 15 Jewett Parkway.

Mrs. Hickey, 72, died Thursday (Sept. 23, 1993) in Sisters Hospital.

She was born in Reading, Pa., and, in 1942, graduated with highest honors from Bucknell University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society and Kappa Delta sorority.

She was a Red Cross recreation worker at Army hospitals during World War II, where she met her husband, Lt. David J. Hickey in 1944.

She was a deacon and member of various committees at Central Presbyterian Church for many years. She also was a Girl Scout leader and former president of the St. Mark's School Guild.

She was a case worker in the Erie County Social Services Department from 1965 to 1976.

She was an avid golfer. With her husband, she toured widely in the United States, Canada and Mexico in a travel trailer and was active in trailer travelers' groups.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Eileen Hulme of New York City; two sons, Dennis J. of New York City and Michael D. of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a grandson.[pcrrl]