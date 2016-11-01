EVER THE LAST WORD ON ROCK'S EVOLUTION ROLLING STONE'S STUNNING MOMENTS

THE BEST OF ROLLING STONE:

25 Years of Journalism on the Edge

Doubleday

509 pages, $15 paper

THE YEAR was 1967. A 21-year-old named Jann Wenner started a little magazine he called Rolling Stone in a second-floor loft above a San Francisco print shop.

And from the word go, Rolling Stone has been a place where journalism of the rawest, hippest and most compelling sort has flourished. (Like a weed, you might say.)

Wenner set the standards high for his writers. And the pressure was on.

"Not only must a story be the final word on a subject, it must be freshly seen and powerfully told," was the way one editor put it.

Writer Daisann McLane described her performance anxiety: "It wasn't enough to merely go out and report a story; a writer was supposed to bag it, tie it up squarely, then march it back home at spear point, still alive and twitching."

Case in point: In 1979, writer Chuck Young showed up at the magazine's office, after trailing the Sex Pistols, with his T-shirt ripped and bloodied. That, says McLane, was "the trophy of a job well done."

Admittedly, Rolling Stone has cranked out its share of mediocre -- or just plain bad -- journalism over the years, too: fawning fanzine pieces, flabby political commentary, mindless drug-induced screeds.

But those failures have been far outweighed by the good, and sometimes the great.

This anthology collects the stand-outs of that tradition. And because they are the best of the best -- 37 stories culled from thousands of high-quality possibilities -- the reading is so astoundingly good that it rocks you back on your heels.

Each of these stories is superb; together, the collection stands as a monument to what rock 'n' roll journalism ought to be. (The term is used loosely; not every story here is about pop music. But they all were written by and for the rock generation, and that creates something of a genre.)

To wit:

Gerri Hirshey's strangely prescient profile of Michael Jackson in 1983, in which Jane Fonda is quoted, envisioning him in the movie role of Peter Pan.

"Oh, I can see him," she says, "leading lost children into a world of fantasy and magic." And in which Jackson tries to persuade Hirshey to let him wrap his eight-foot boa constrictor around her waist.

Richard Ben Cramer's exploration of the dark side of rocker Jerry Lee Lewis and the mysterious death of his fifth wife.

"You scared of me?" Lewis once asked his wife's sister. "You should be. Why do you think they call me the Killer?" The piece is reported in chilling detail and the writing is as fast-paced and relentless as a bad acid trip.

Bill Zehme's hilarious encounter with Warren Beatty, in which the actor is portrayed as taking days -- literally -- to say virtually nothing.

"He speaks slowly, fearfully, cautiously, editing every syllable, slicing off personal color and spontaneous wit, steering away from opinion, introspection, humanness. He is mostly evasive. His pauses are elephantine. Broadway musicals could be mounted during his pauses. He works at this. Ultimately, he renders himself blank."

And there are 34 others just as worthy of note -- Kurt Loder's 1984 piece on Tina Turner in which her abuse by Ike was first revealed; Hunter S. Thompson's unforgettable "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"; Howard Kohn's landmark expose on Karen Silkwood.

Each reprinted story comes with a new introduction by the writer, and these are some of the best reading of all.

What emerges is a sense that Rolling Stone in its early days was hallowed ground for writers -- a counterculture version of Paris' International Herald Tribune in the '40s or the New Yorker at midcentury: the place to be.

Joe Eszterhas, who went on from Rolling Stone to write such screenplays as "Flashdance" and "Basic Instinct," captured that feeling when he recalled how he felt as a fledgling writer for Rolling Stone:

They flew me out there. They had moved to new offices on Third Street. The train station was just down the street. The smell of freshly roasting coffee was in the air. There was a little bar across the street where a lot of the creative business seemed to be done. The women were young, intelligent and beautiful. On very special warm days they took off their tops. There was rock & roll in the walls. There was a lot of . . . smoking.

And of course, I met Jann Wenner, who seemed to single-handedly galvanize the place. His eyes said, "Don't disappoint me."

Judging by this collection, his writers listened hard.